Youngstown students had the opportunity to chat with one of the most recognizable actors on television on Saturday morning.

Students from the Kool Boiz Foundation spoke to Kevin Miles at a Zoom conference.

Kevin Miles’ name may not sound familiar, but he’s well known by a different name – Jake from State Farm.

The man behind the red shirt and the figure in khaki pants shared his story with the students, discussing his journey to where he is today.

Miles grew up in South Chicago before he became an actor. He spoke with students about sleeping in his car early in his career to become the face of State Farm and star alongside Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul in TV commercials.

His appearance was part of the Virtual Young Men’s Empowerment Conference designed for young men of color in grades 7-12. The conference emphasizes long-term success through education, leadership, life skills and hard work.

The conversation with Miles revolved around the state of mind and the determination he brings to his career. He even recommended books to students to help them learn to have a strong work ethic.

Students were also able to ask Miles questions about his work and life.