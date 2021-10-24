Val Bisoglio Dead: ‘M * A * S * H’ character actor was 95





Val Bisoglio, a character actor whose film, television and theater credits stretch back more than 50 years, died on October 18. He was 95 years old. Bisoglio died in his mountain home near Los Olivos, California. His death was confirmed at Variety by his wife Bonnie Bisoglio. Born Italo Valentino Bisoglio on May 7, 1926 in New York City, Bisoglio was raised by parents who had immigrated from towns near Monferrato, Alessandria, Italy. He began acting under the tutelage of Jeff Corey and appeared on the New York scene in productions such as “Kiss Mama”, “A View from the Bridge” and “Wait Until Dark”, as well as in Shakespeare in the Park in New York. with Arthur Penn. Bisoglio also starred in a series of television shows starting in the 1960s. His best known roles were Sergeant. Sal Pernelli, the cook of “MASH” and Danny Tovo in “Quincy, ME” His last television role was as Murf in “The Sopranos” in 2002. Bisoglio has also garnered numerous film credits during his career. He played Frank, Sr., father of Tony Manero of John Travolta, in “Saturday Night Fever”. Bisoglio was also featured in 1979’s “The Frisco Kid” as Chef Gray Cloud. In addition to taking action, Bisoglio participated in the Kennedy Administration’s Pilot Youth Mobilization Project, an anti-poverty program that trained dropout adolescents for employment. Bisoglio is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bonnie B. Ray Bisoglio, as well as his sons Joseph Valentino Bisoglio and his wife Devon, Sgt. Scott Chapman and his wife Andrea and Casey DeFranco. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Will R. Ray, E. Scott Ray and his wife Kerry, Gaylord W. Ray and his wife Cindy and J. Enos Ray and his wife Julie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/val-bisoglio-dead-actor-saturday-night-fever-the-frisco-kid-1235096242/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos