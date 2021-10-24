



Alec Baldwin shooting: aerial shots of film set after director of photography was shot dead A stuntman for Alec Baldwin allegedly fired two live ammunition days before the Hollywood actor killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a report. An anonymous worker told ABC News that concerns about gun safety had been raised with producers, also saying there had been two accidental gun discharges prior to the fatal incident, including with the stuntman. A gun fired by star Alec Baldwin killed Ms Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza while filming in New Mexico on Thursday. Mr Baldwin released a statement on Friday, saying: I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna. Key points Show last update



1635024605 Rust Director speaks out and issues statement The director ofRustreleased his first statement following his hospitalization with a gunshot wound from a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin that killed the cinematographer. Mr Baldwin, who co-wrote, produced and stars in the film, unloaded a gun on set, apparently hitting Mr Souzas in the shoulder and Ms Hutchins, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on October 21. The director was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance and released on October 22, writing Alex woodward. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 10:30 PM 1635021905 Lawmaker wonders if the laws would have stopped the incident New Mexico state lawmaker Antonio Moe Maestas, an Albuquerque attorney and his state’s film incentive champion, questioned whether security legislation could have prevented the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. How can you deter an unintentional act? He asked. Maestas said production companies might consider using post-production effects to mimic the sights and sounds they now rely on propeller guns to create. This is the only way to make sure it never happens again, he said. Additional reports by The Associated Press. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 9:45 PM 1635020105 Suicide Squad director pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins James Gunn, director of Suicide Squad, was among those who paid tribute to the late cinematographer and raised concerns about gun safety on film sets … Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 9:15 PM 1635018605 Gunsmiths rejected Rust due to the size of the gun budget According to a report in Deadline, a number of gunsmiths refused to work with Rust due to the amount of guns to be used on the set and the budget for it. Rust, which was first announced in May 2020, is an independent / western action feature film and is based on a story by actor Alec Baldwin and Joel Souza, who wrote the screenplay and is the director, and was injured Thursday. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 8:50 PM 1635016805 Another fan pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins … Of the dozens of Halyna Hutchins fans to share tributes online, many remembered their favorite work …. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 8:20 PM 1635015005 Experts take a look at where the props should have been Amid questions about security issues on set Rust, experts looked into what happened and said the loaded guns should not have been where they were on Thursday when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a colleague. A props maker for over 30 years said The Associated Press: They shouldn’t be in the truck. They shouldn’t be in the same car, you really need to make sure your inventory is totally separate from the real world and whatever you bring onto the shelf is safe. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 7:50 PM 1635013505 Director Joel Souza issues statement Joël Souza, the director of Rust was injured on Thursday, issued a statement following the death of Haylna Hutchins: I am deeply moved by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, dynamic, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with his family at this most difficult time, he continued, I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of affection we have received from our film community, the people of Santa Fe and the hundreds of strangers who contacted us. It will surely help me to recover. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 7:25 PM 1635012804 Fans pay tribute to director of photography Dozens of fans of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins paid tribute online … Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 7:13 PM 1635010841 Alec Baldwin’s brace had similar misfires An understudy on the set ofRustreportedly fired two rounds in a crash that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer. According to a report by The Los Angeles Times. As Sheila flynn writing, the stuntman was as if Mr. Baldwin said the gun was cold before finding out it was loaded with ammo last Saturday. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 6:40 PM 1635009751 Gun safety laws for film productions in the spotlight Film set gun safety laws have been in the spotlight since Alec Baldwin shot and killed a director of photography on the set of Rust. New Mexico, where the incident took place Thursday morning, does not have specific safety laws for the film industry, and there are no US federal laws for the industry. Court records show that a deputy warden handed Mr Baldwina a loaded gun and told him it was cold or could be used safely before firing. Crew members, meanwhile, had raised safety concerns the week before. Officials in New Mexico have said they will conduct an investigation and that workplace safety rules apply to film sets as they do to all other workplaces. Additional reports by The Associated Press. Gino SpocchiaOctober 23, 2021 6:22 PM

