



Kyle Larson on pole in Kansas as he seeks third straight NASCAR playoff win The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the last of the season with a low-power, high-downforce handling package. This 1.5-mile oval, like Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, limited tire drop during a long green-flag race. The track is known for its original finishes, from Greg Biffle’s victory in 2007 despite not crossing the line first To Joey Logano’s spin-to-win vs. Matt Kenseth in 2015. Track position is crucial here, especially with the longest stage just 107 laps away, involving different pit strategies. A quick stop can make all the difference; just ask Logano. He won an offer for Championship 4 simply by beating Kevin Harvick out of the pits on the final caution. Fortunately for the drivers in the round of 16, they can all start, unless they fail during the pre-race inspection. NASCAR’s Off-Track Qualifying Rules are in effect and ensure that drivers eligible for the Championship start in the top 8. Here’s how NASCAR calculates its qualifying metric. 50% of metric is based on the final position of the previous race (shared between the driver and the owner).

35% of metric is the team’s current position in the NASCAR Cup Series Ownership Rankings.

15% of metric is based on the team’s fastest lap in the previous race. The team with the lowest total starts on the post, then the next lowest, etc. until the starting grid is complete. This is how NASCAR is trying to limit track time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty cars are entered in Kansas, which gives this race a full field. The 36 teams with guaranteed places are here with four “open” cars: # 37 from JTG Daugherty Racing (Ryan Preece), # 13 from MBM Motorsports (David Starr) and # 66 from MBM Motorsports (Chad Finchum) and Gaunt Brothers Racing # 96 (Parker Kligerman). Open cars are not guaranteed a starting position and, when more than 40 cars show up, may not qualify for an event. 1. Kyle Larson (P)

2. Ryan Blaney (P)

3. Brad Keselowski (P)

4. Kyle Busch (P)

5. Chase Elliott (P)

6. Denny Hamlin (P)

7. Martin Truex Jr. (P)

8. Joey Logano (P)

9. William Byron

10. Christophe Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Kurt Busch

14. Austin Dillon

15. Matt DiBenedetto

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Erik Jones

18. Michael McDowell

19. Chase Briscoe (D)

20. Aric Almirola

21. Chris Buescher

22. Cole Custer

23. Corey LaJoie

24. Ross Chastain

25. Alex Bowman

26. BJ McLeod (i)

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. Anthony Alfredo (D)

30. Josh Bilicki (i)

31. Ryan Newman

32. Ryan Preece

33. Justin Haley (i)

34. Ryan Ellis (I)

35. Quin Houff

36. Cody Ware (i)

37. Chad Finchum (s)

38. David Starr (I)

39. Joey Gase (i)

40. Parker Kligerman (i) (P) – Playoff driver

(R) – Beginner

(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points Qualification Notes Kyle Larson (pole) takes the lead for the second race in a row and 10 e overall weather this season. Larson has already landed a berth in Championship 4 due to his victory in Texas last week.

overall weather this season. Larson has already landed a berth in Championship 4 due to his victory in Texas last week. Ryan Blaney (second) is the most qualified Ford. Blaney has never won a race at this track and hasn’t raced in the top 5 here for four years.

Kyle Busch (fourth) is the best qualified Toyota. Busch won the spring race in Kansas in May.

Joey Logano (eighth) is the reigning winner of this race.

Kevin Harvic (11 e ) was second here last fall. Harvick remains winless after his nine best NASCAR wins last season.

) was second here last fall. Harvick remains winless after his nine best NASCAR wins last season. Chase Briscoe (19) e ) is the best-qualified rookie for the Cup.

) is the best-qualified rookie for the Cup. BJ McLeod (26 e ) secured his best starting place of the season in the # 78 Ford Live Fast Motorsports.

) secured his best starting place of the season in the # 78 Ford Live Fast Motorsports. Ryan Ellis (34 e ) replaces Garrett Smithley in the No. 15 Rick Ware Motorsports Chevrolet. This will be Ellis’ first Cup start since November 2016 in Texas.

) replaces Garrett Smithley in the No. 15 Rick Ware Motorsports Chevrolet. This will be Ellis’ first Cup start since November 2016 in Texas. Chad Finchum (37 e ) is making his second Cup start of the season with MBM Motorsports, driving their No.66 Ford while David Starr (38 e ) moved to # 13, replacing Timmy Hill.

) is making his second Cup start of the season with MBM Motorsports, driving their No.66 Ford while David Starr (38 ) moved to # 13, replacing Timmy Hill. Parker Kligerman (40)e) returns to Gaunt Brothers Racing for his first Cup start since November 2019 in Texas. NASCAR Race Breakdown Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Track: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)

Dated: Sunday 24 October

TV: NBCSN, 3 pm ET

Radio: MRN, SIRIUS XM Radio NASCAR

Distance: 267 laps (400 miles)

Step 1: 80 rounds

2nd step : 80 rounds

Final step: 107 laps Pre-race preview Parker Kligerman visits the Frontstretch Podcast to discuss how he balances his career in television and racing. Will he run the Cup more regularly in 2022? Then host Davey Segal and the company look to Kansas and who could emerge from seven potential title contenders to join Kyle Larson as the winner before Championship 4.

