Richmond occupational therapist hosts free Bollywood dance classes

A South Asian occupational therapist in Richmond celebrates the upcoming Diwali with a series of Bollywood dance classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease.

Gina Fernandez, founder and owner of Enable Occupational Therapy in Steveston and who is also a dance teacher, said evidence-based research has shown that to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, people should engage in moderate-intensity activity to high – this is where the dancing comes in.

Activity movements should also be important, she said, as people with Parkinson’s tend to have smaller movements like a shuffling gait due to the way the disease affects the brain. , including the perception of movement and bilateral coordination.

“It’s a really, really important part of our brain that’s affected, our ability to coordinate bilaterally and use both sides of our body functionally. So Indian dance really does that, ”she said.

“Indian dance is super interesting because it involves the upper body, it involves the lower body, the left side of your body and the right side, and you have to do it with alternating movements. This is why Indian dance is a very good way to administer this treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Fernandez also wanted to host the free virtual classes to help spread awareness of Diwali, the “festival of lights”.

“Before I started doing this, I was a competitive Indian dancer,” Fernandez said. “I used to play in all the big events that were going on in downtown Vancouver and Surrey and things like that. But we’ve never had one in Richmond, which is why I’m trying to raise awareness of that.

Diwali is a five-day festival, with the “main day” on November 4, which celebrates “light on darkness and good over evil,” she explained.

The great festival is celebrated worldwide by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, which is between mid-October and mid-November.

People usually clean and decorate their homes and workplaces with diyas – decorative oil lamps – and rangolis – artistic patterns created on the floor using colored sand – Fernandez said, adding that people also celebrate Diwali with dance, music and storytelling.

She said Bollywood dance classes are a way to embrace Diwali’s message.

“It’s usually a dark time of year, everyone is feeling the fatigue of COVID. So now is the perfect time for everyone to bring some light into their life right now and have some fun, and also to think about a year ahead full of hope ”, she said, adding that the courses are also a way to introduce people to Indian Culture.

Classes are suitable for people of all levels of mobility and can be done sitting or standing.

And, while the classes are aimed at people with Parkinson’s disease, the exercises would also benefit caregivers and seniors of all functional levels, Fernandez said, and can help fight social isolation as well.

“The problem with Bollywood classes is that no one has experience so everyone also feels uncomfortable and it’s good for them to participate at the same level and have fun. together.”

The free virtual classes will take place on October 26, November 2 and November 9 (every Tuesday) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Funding for the courses was provided through the Richmond Neighborhood Small Grants Program by Richmond Cares, Richmond Gives.

Although the deadline has passed, Fernandez said they could probably accommodate a few more entries.

Those interested should send an email to [email protected] to register.