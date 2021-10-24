Entertainment
Richmond occupational therapist hosts free Bollywood dance classes
A South Asian occupational therapist in Richmond celebrates the upcoming Diwali with a series of Bollywood dance classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease.
Gina Fernandez, founder and owner of Enable Occupational Therapy in Steveston and who is also a dance teacher, said evidence-based research has shown that to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, people should engage in moderate-intensity activity to high – this is where the dancing comes in.
Activity movements should also be important, she said, as people with Parkinson’s tend to have smaller movements like a shuffling gait due to the way the disease affects the brain. , including the perception of movement and bilateral coordination.
“It’s a really, really important part of our brain that’s affected, our ability to coordinate bilaterally and use both sides of our body functionally. So Indian dance really does that, ”she said.
“Indian dance is super interesting because it involves the upper body, it involves the lower body, the left side of your body and the right side, and you have to do it with alternating movements. This is why Indian dance is a very good way to administer this treatment for Parkinson’s disease.
Fernandez also wanted to host the free virtual classes to help spread awareness of Diwali, the “festival of lights”.
“Before I started doing this, I was a competitive Indian dancer,” Fernandez said. “I used to play in all the big events that were going on in downtown Vancouver and Surrey and things like that. But we’ve never had one in Richmond, which is why I’m trying to raise awareness of that.
Diwali is a five-day festival, with the “main day” on November 4, which celebrates “light on darkness and good over evil,” she explained.
The great festival is celebrated worldwide by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, which is between mid-October and mid-November.
People usually clean and decorate their homes and workplaces with diyas – decorative oil lamps – and rangolis – artistic patterns created on the floor using colored sand – Fernandez said, adding that people also celebrate Diwali with dance, music and storytelling.
She said Bollywood dance classes are a way to embrace Diwali’s message.
“It’s usually a dark time of year, everyone is feeling the fatigue of COVID. So now is the perfect time for everyone to bring some light into their life right now and have some fun, and also to think about a year ahead full of hope ”, she said, adding that the courses are also a way to introduce people to Indian Culture.
Classes are suitable for people of all levels of mobility and can be done sitting or standing.
And, while the classes are aimed at people with Parkinson’s disease, the exercises would also benefit caregivers and seniors of all functional levels, Fernandez said, and can help fight social isolation as well.
“The problem with Bollywood classes is that no one has experience so everyone also feels uncomfortable and it’s good for them to participate at the same level and have fun. together.”
The free virtual classes will take place on October 26, November 2 and November 9 (every Tuesday) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Funding for the courses was provided through the Richmond Neighborhood Small Grants Program by Richmond Cares, Richmond Gives.
Although the deadline has passed, Fernandez said they could probably accommodate a few more entries.
Those interested should send an email to [email protected] to register.
Sources
2/ https://www.richmond-news.com/local-news/richmond-occupational-therapist-celebrates-diwali-with-free-bollywood-dance-classes-4545035
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]