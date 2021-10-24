Alec Baldwin shooting crash reveals what Hollywood needs to fix now

Hollywood mourns the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza following the accidental discharge of a propeller pistol by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Western Rust. While rare, the tragedy has reminded the world of others who have lost their lives to guns, such as actor Brandon Lee who was killed on the set of The crow in March 1993. Now everyone inside and outside the film industry wants to know what went wrong and who was responsible for it.

But, that’s only half of what should be the goal. We need to find out how it could happen and how to prevent it from happening again.

Few concrete details surrounding the shooting are publicly available, but what is known is that the fatal blow occurred during a rehearsal, according to both a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson investigating and the story of a woman who identified herself as Rust scenario supervisor in a 911 call following the shooting. In an email sent to its members, IATSE local 44 said Baldwin accidentally unloaded a single live ride. IATSE Local 44 is a union representing the talents of the entertainment industry including, but not limited to, property masters who are in charge of props on set, such as a pistol accessories and its ammunition. Also, the assistant director of the film, who is identified on RustIMDB Page like Dave Halls, had informed Baldwin that the propeller pistol did not contain live ammunition and was safe to use before unloading it, according to one Detective Joel Cano Affidavit.

Master of property Romain Gateau has been in the film and television industry for over 25 years and has worked with guns on set for the past 15 years for projects including Amazons The Underground Railroad, the widows, the last thing he wanted, and Highwaymen. He’s a member of the IATSE Local 477 union with a weapons certification from his union, and he told Mic that he usually works with five to ten guns per production. When I told him on the phone that Baldwin was unloading a live tour on set for Rust, he lost his mind that the use of live ammunition is a cardinal sin for film productions.

As the owner of the property, I don’t have live ammunition on the truck, a set, in personal vehicles, said Gateau. There are no live ammunition around these guns. That’s rule number one: no live ammunition.

Before Detective Canos’ affidavit indicated that the assistant director mistakenly informed Baldwin about the safety of propeller guns, Gateau claimed: Ultimately, the security of a set is up to the first assistant director. . His own refusal to use live ammunition on set reflects the same warning given in industry-wide management and workplace safety committees. Security bulletins, which explicitly recommends that live ammunition should never be allowed on a studio stage or field. These Safety Bulletins list the health and safety practices for film and television productions that are generally followed in the entertainment industry. Reading all the meticulous guidelines, from never putting your finger on the trigger of the pistol to checking a gun before each use, makes Hutchins’ death all the more confusing.

These security bulletins act more as a model than a set of laws, and experienced prop masters like Gateau go even further in prevention to ensure that bogus shootings don’t turn into real victims. Gateau asks the actors in charge of unloading a firearm to aim them to the left or right of someone when firing to avoid any damage. Security bulletins leave the distance between crew members and anyone wielding a firearm to the owner of the property, and Gateau fixes it between 20 and 25 feet. He also does rehearsals with rubber bullets, a move not explicitly recommended in safety bulletins, but which could have saved Hutchins and Souza.

With Gateaus safety precautions being a bit more stringent than the safety bulletins that the industry generally follows, this is initially comforting, but also concerning, once you understand the implications. Gateau is able to have his own version of safety standards because Safety Bulletins are just recommendations instead of laws and regulations; state, federal and local regulations take precedence over these recommendations. And aside from training property owners on guns, Gateau admits that how guns are handled on a set depends on who is responsible for them. The [safety protocols] fluctuate depending on who is handling them. Some gunsmiths and property managers are a bit lax in handling guns.

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Aside from fluctuating security measures, another possible explanation for Baldwin’s crash is who was working on the film at the time. The email from IATSE Local 44 also revealed that there were no union members from Local 44 in the props, set decorating, special effects and construction departments. Rust was filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and IATSE Local 480 is the state’s local union. When Mic contacted IATSE Local 480 to find out if any of their members were Rust during filming, we received an email from Jonas N. Loeb, communications director for IATSE, stating that the organization has no information or comments apart from the press release released on Friday that mourned the death of Hutchins. But, there is publicly available information that suggests the prop master responsible for the weapon and ammunition that claimed the cinematographer’s life was not a member of the union.

When it happened I went to IMDB to see who was the props and who was the art department and there was no one in the art department. I found that strange, said Gateau. I guess this happens in Right to Work states. There could be many factors as to why they had a non-union owner of the property, but honestly I don’t think that’s that common.

Since the announcement of the Rust shooting erupted, anonymous individuals claiming to be unionized IATSE workers inside and outside the Rust began to provide explanations for how this incident is indicative of the heavy working conditions on production assemblies, which is part of the catalyst behind the recent push for a national strike of IATSE members. Instagram pages @IA_Members and @IA_Stories posted photos of ostensibly private text conversations of IATSE members, expressing displeasure with the negotiations between the movie studios and the union, and sharing stories over the long hours and the unenforceable conditions to which they are subject on film and television sets.

In a conversation posted to @IA_Members hours after IATSE Local 44 emailed members regarding non-local 44 members working in the accessories department on Rust, an anonymous person claiming to be part of the film crew said the entire film crew left the production set in part because of payment, accommodation and gun safety issues. This account was corroborated by a Los Angeles Times report half a dozen employees of the film crew leaving the set Thursday morning, a few hours before the shooting of Hutchins. Two crew members discussed an incident last Saturday, including Baldwin’s double stuntman who accidentally fired two rounds after learning the gun had no ammunition. One of the crew said there was no safety meeting after the crash and business went as usual the next day.

These so-called first-hand accounts portray the low-budget independent film as shortcuts that are in place to protect people. The anonymous person alleges that the team behind Rust tried to replace them with non-union workers, a claim supported by Local 44’s revelation of non-union workers on set and by members of the team speaking with the Los Angeles Times. He was also credited with the fact that there is no camera and power service listed on the IMDB page for Rust, although it’s a department typically included in movie credits.

We probably won’t know what really happened on the Rust until the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has completed their investigation, but we can begin to look for measures to be implemented to ensure that no one is killed due to the fictitious gun violence . Gateau suggests a mandate requiring that anyone on a production team who handles a firearm have a certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which can only be obtained by those with training in firearms. weapons. He also suggests changing the culture of overworked team members on productions, as accidents happen when people burn out.

From instituting industry mandates on safety standards that cannot fluctuate from set to set, to increasing the need for weapons training certification for all people handling guns, a complete shift in work culture, or all three and more, the rarity of fatalities on film and TVs shouldn’t mean the industry can’t do better yet. Woman lost her life following a live tour that industry standard rules forbid being near a set, so even though this is an isolated incident it may happen to anyone on a production set.

And nothing on TV or in the movies beats someone’s life.