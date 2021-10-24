Brandon Lee’s family speak out after fatal shootout on set





According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead by medical staff at the University of New Mexico hospital on Thursday. Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Lee, who was the son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 in March 1993, while filming “The Crow” in North Carolina.

His name began appearing on Twitter after members of the online community noted the similarities between the circumstances surrounding his death and that of Hutchins.

In a post on Lee’s official Twitter page, his relatives expressed their condolences to the Hutchins family and insisted that such tragedies should never happen.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on Rust,” read the post from the account, which is managed by her sister, Shannon Lee. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop.” The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that the actor, who was set to become a movie stardom with his lead role in the surreal thriller, was killed when co-star Michael Massee fired a propeller pistol in which a bullet fragment remained. Following an investigation, District Attorney Jerry Spivey announced that no criminal charges would be laid for Lee’s death, saying that although negligence was a factor, there was no evidence of any act criminal, the The New York Times reported in September 1993. Lee’s mother, Linda Lee Cadwell, brought a civil action against the studio for negligence, which was ultimately settled out of court, on The Los Angeles Times reported the next month. In 2005, Massee, who died in 2016 at the age of 64, said he was traumatized by the tragedy. “What happened to Brandon was a tragic accident. It’s something I’m going to live with … It took me the time it took not to put things so much in perspective but to be able to move forward. in my life, ”he told Extra TV. “It’s very personal. It’s something I want to make sure when I work that it never repeats itself. Therefore, I’m very aware that things are going wrong on set.”

