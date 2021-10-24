Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez were dating, says lawyer; actor denies defamatory statements | Bollywood

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is under investigation for alleged cheating and extortion to the tune of around 200 crore, said his lawyer Anant Malik. His spokesperson, however, denied these allegations.

Jacqueline has already been questioned twice by the Directorate of Execution (ED). Actor Nora Fate, his statement was also recorded in the case.

Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but has been offered a BMW car. Other than the fact that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, here are my instructions … It’s straight out of the horse’s mouth. They are the ultimate beneficiaries, which is why they are called to be questioned, Sukesh’s lawyer said in court by a major daily.

However, Jacquelines spokesperson denied the allegations. Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in investigations in the future. Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about the relationship with the couple involved, the cast rep said in a statement.

Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by the ED while in a local jail after being arrested by Delhi police for deceiving some people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh’s wife, and a few other prominent figures.

In August, the ED raided some of Sukesh’s premises and seized a bungalow facing the sea in Chennai, 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

Noras’ team previously said in a statement that they were a victim in the case and that they had been called by the ED as a witness. We would like to make it very clear that she did not participate in any money laundering activity, that she does not know or has any personal connection with the accused and was called by ED to help strictly with the investigation, according to the press release.

(With PTI entries)