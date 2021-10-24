Mountainfilm on Tour turns 21 with a festival at WaterColor





SANTA ROSA BEACH Inspiration will be in the spotlight at the 21st Annual Mountainfilm on Tour Film Festival. The event, to be held on November 5 and 6, with return to the amphitheater at the WaterColor Inn & Resort Marina Park, 238, boul. West, featuring films that reflect Mountainfilms’ motto, Celebrating Indomitable Spirit, and use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. More entertainment:Meet ‘MasterChef Junior’ Season 6 favorite Mikey DiTomasso ahead of ‘MasterChef Live’ at MKAC Future event:HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off returns on November 13 The two-night open-air festival will bring to the amphitheater a selection of culturally rich, adventurous, meaningful and inspiring documentary films. With the scenic backdrop of the venue, an event presenter will guide the audience through the program, providing an overview of the films, filmmakers and topics covered. 2021 Movie Playlist (Movies may be subject to change): Friday November 5 “A very short guide to Union Glacier Camp” directed by Temujin Doran

“Born From Junk” directed by Mike Horn and Galin Foley

“Made in the Mitten” directed by Zeppelin Zeerip

“Snowy” directed by Kaitlyn Schwalje and Alexander Wolf Lewis

“24 Leeches” directed by Aaron Peterson

“Karate of the Golden Age” directed by Sindha Agha

“One Star Reviews: National Parks” directed by Alex Massey

“The Mystery” directed by Tommy Penick and Forest Woodward

“A Concerto is a Conversation” directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“FACETS” directed by Mike Quigley

“Powerful Waters” directed by Shannon Vandivier

“You and the Thing You Love” directed by Nicholas Maher

“Manver (Maneuvers)” directed by Sami Ortlieb Saturday 6 November “All Jokes Apart” directed by RC Cone

“Around the Block” directed by Johnnie Lewis

“Motherload” directed by Zoya Lynch

“Whales without walls” directed by Charles Vinick and Dr. Lori Marino

“The wild child” directed by George Karbus

“Now is the moment” directed by Christopher Auchter

“Resilience” directed by Tim Kressin

“Why I roll” directed by Catherine Aeppel

“Ten Thousand Bolts” directed by Duncan Sullivan, Alex Levin and Ashley Benzwie

“Eric and the bees” directed by Erin Brethauer and Tim Hussin

“Moving Meditation” directed by Joseph Fletcher and Eric Johnson

“Coming Home – Coming Home” directed by Ryan Scura and Dylan Ladds

“Charge 2” directed by Anthony Bonello Prices for the two nights vary between $ 40 and $ 65 if purchased before November 4th; on the day of the event, two-night tickets will be $ 45 to $ 75. Customers who stay at WaterColorInn during Mountainfilm on Tour can take advantage of an accommodation package, which includes accommodation and tickets for both nights of the event. Tickets and accommodation packages are available at www.mountainfilmfl.com, with reduced prices offered for advance purchase. Each evening the doors open at 5:45 p.m., with movies starting at 7:00 p.m. Additional details will also be shared on WaterColorInn’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/watercolorinn. All Mountainfilm on Tour ticket holders will receive a 25% discount on SUP and kayak rental at the BoatHouse Paddle Club during the event weekend. Proof of ticket purchase required. Text 850-419-6188 to reserve a SUP or a kayak. Mountainfilm on Tour is a rain or shine event; ticket purchases are non-refundable unless the event is canceled or postponed

