‘Dune’ overtakes US on Friday with $ 17.5 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve Dune opened on Friday at the top of the domestic box office with $ 17.5 million coming from 4,125 theaters. At this rate, the sci-fi epic is expected to open at $ 35 million or more. The Legendary and Warner Bros. are simultaneously launching on HBO Max in the United States Friday’s loot, including $ 5.1 million in previews Thursday, was the best performance for a 2021 Warners title also open on the streaming service. Imax Theaters grossed $ 4.2 million, or 24% of Friday’s gross total. Dune was a leading player on the Fall Film Festival circuit and is found 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience awarded him an A-Cinemascore. The majority of ticket buyers were between 18 and 35 years old. It also strongly biased men, at 62%. Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Dune will easily win the weekend box office race, but judging its theatrical performance will be complicated by the fact that it is also available at home. (WarnerMedia’s hybrid exit strategy in the pandemic era with HBO Max will cease at the end of the year.) Besides the HBO Max factor, there are other challenges. Young moviegoers have so far been the engine of the box office revival, but they’re not the demo that grew on the Dune books. And DuneThe long running time of 155 minutes will reduce the number of screenings in theaters. (The recent James Bond film No time to die is longer, at 163 minutes.) Abroad, Dune started rolling out earlier this month, earning an impressive $ 130 million to date in select markets. On Friday, it opened for $ 6 million in China, where Legendary and his partner Wanda have sole distribution duties. He earned an additional $ 9.7 million on Saturday for a total of $ 15.7 million over two days. (A new COVID-19 outbreak is leading to full or partial theater closures in at least eight provinces.) Legendary product Dune, which cost around $ 165 million pre-market. The company also funded the bulk of the film, Warner Bros. and its partners taking care of the rest. The other national novelty of the weekend is the Disney family animated film and the 20th century Ron went wrong, which earned about $ 2.3 million on Friday in 3,560 theaters for a muted debut in the order of $ 7 million. The film is aiming for fifth place. The specialty box office opening is that of Wes Anderson The French dispatch, which Searchlight deploys in 52 sites.

