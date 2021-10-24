Family and friends pay tribute to director of photography killed on “Rust” film set





(KTLA) Family and friends gathered in Hollywood on Saturday to pay tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was killed Thursday in a shooting on the set of Alec’s “Rust” movie Baldwin in New Mexico. A chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild raises funds in memory of Hutchins, who is a member of the guild. Hollywood-based ICG Local 600 launcheda GoFundMe page for HutchinsFriday afternoon. “Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who died of injuries sustained on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico on Thursday, October 21,” a statement said on the page. “Halyna is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9 year old son,” he continued. “In memory of Halyna, Local 600 created this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family during this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can. As of Saturday morning, the campaign has raised over $ 81,600. FOLLOWING: After the shooting of Rust, a look back at other fatal accidents on the set

Additionally, a candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday night, as seen on the Instagram story by Lane Luper, member of ICG Local 600. Authorities responded to an incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch during the filming of “Rust” at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday. After further investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that Hutchins and director Joel Souza, 48, had been “shot when a gun was discharged” by Baldwin, 63. An assistant director had unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded gun and told him it could be safely used in the moments before the actor fatally shot the director of photography, according to court records released on Friday. According to a search warrant filed with a Santa Fe court, the deputy warden announced that the weapon was a bladed weapon. However, the weapon had been loaded with live ammunition, according to court records. When Baldwin pulled the trigger on set, he hit cinematographer Hutchins, as well as Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. Souza was also taken to hospital for treatment. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, third from left, is pictured on the set of the movie “Archenemy” on January 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jack Caswell via AP) FOLLOWING: Rust’s film crew left the set hours before Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting, report says

Baldwin described the murder as a tragic accident in a statement released Friday. There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation, Baldwin wrote on Twitter. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna. So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing. Just days before the incident, Baldwin expressed support for a possible IATSE strike to improve the working conditions of crew members. In avideo shared on his InstagramOn Tuesday, Baldwin said, “I want to tell the folks at IATSE, do what you need to do.”

