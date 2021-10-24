Alec Baldwin, an actor marked by scandal | Culture

Alec Baldwin (New York, 63) once used the words of one of the profession’s most admired colleagues, the incredibly intelligent and wise Warren Beatty, to explain his lingering image problems. What is happening to you is simple and there is a lot going on between the actors. And it is that the moment we stand in front of a camera, we feel the need to appropriate ourselves to make this moment and make it our own. It’s the almost subconscious instinct to turn this moment in front of the camera into something dramatic, Beatty explained.

Last Thursday, during the filming of Rust, a film in which Baldwin is the protagonist and the producer, the moment could not have been more dramatic: it was he who pulled the trigger of the prop pistol that killed 42-year-old Ukrainian filmmaker Halyna Hutchins and the ‘has hurt. Love at first sight with the director of the film, Joel Souza, 48 years old. This tragic moment left the performer silent for hours until he tweeted. shock and the sadness he felt, offering his support to the family of the deceased and ensuring that he was fully cooperating with the police in the investigation of the accident. A photo he had posted a few days earlier dressed as a cowboy like his character in Rust and all stained with blood.

More information

With Alec Baldwin, scandal always happens whether or not you research the drama Beatty is talking about. He is the older brother of a middle-class Irish-born Catholic family made up of six siblings, all of whom are part of the film world, though they couldn’t be more different from each other. Daniel has a drug problem. Stephen is now involved in an evangelical church and his ideas are biased conservative. The other, William, defined his brother Alec in a posted profile The New Yorker like someone who always finds something to complain about. Alec is the oldest, the smartest and the most disciplined, but also the one who protects them from the abuse of other boys, since he was the most combative. He entered college with the idea of ​​becoming President of the United States, but seeing his plan’s low chances of success, he enrolled in Lee Strasberg High School, where it took him years to graduate. diploma.

Alec Baldwin, in a fight with a photographer in the streets of New York in 2014. freddie baez (cord)

His career might have resembled that of Jack Nicholson or Al Pacino, actors he admires, but his generation was not the same. Perhaps neither his talent nor, of course, the world of cinema. Baldwin teamed up with his idols in 1992 for his Broadway performance of the famous play A streetcar called desire that three years later he also starred in a film for television. Not only did he get a nomination for Tony, but his name has been compared (for good) to Brando’s. During these years, Jack Ryan, the CIA agent who starred in Red October hunting, with Sean Connery.

Over time, Baldwin’s name began to ring more because of his social life and scandals than because of his professional achievements. His marriage to his star colleague Kim Basinger, whom he met in 1991 on the set of She always says yes It ended fatal, as did the relationship with their only daughter, Ireland, to whom he dedicated in a 2007 phone message some not very affectionate epithets spread to the four winds, possibly as part of a bitter divorce. .

Alec Baldwin, after receiving the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor for his role in the television series “Rockefeller Plaza (30 Rock)”.

And then there’s the other Alec Baldwin. Bitter, defensive and more misanthropic than I think, as defined in a soliloquy he published in the magazine Vulture in 2014. At that time, he had a reputation for being violent and egocentric, as well as homophobia, following various incidents reported in the press. And, of course, the big mouth. Still, the actor managed to retrace his career in the most unexpected way – to make fun of himself.

The role of ridiculous and conceited television executive Jack Donaghy who played television for seven seasons (2006 to 2013) in the series Rockefeller Square (30 Rock), inspired by Baldwin himself, leads him to regain lost popularity. He even started a new personal stage in 2011 with his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin, with whom he has six children. But as one of his best friends, Lorne Michaels, producer of the famous late night show, once said Saturday Night Live, where Baldwin has found new success in recent years with his impersonations of President Trump, everything would be better if he could take advantage of what he has.

His confrontations, sometimes physical, much more verbal, with the paparazzi or anyone who the star believes violates his privacy have been frequent even in the productions in which he has worked. In 2013, actor Shia LaBeouf was fired from the play Orphans, It was played on Broadway, when Baldwin said, Or me. And years before an actress left another theatrical cut with Baldwin after leaving a written comment in which she said she feared for her physical, mental and artistic safety.

Alec Baldwin, in one of his impersonations of former President Trump on Saturday Night Live. EL NOT

Each of Baldwin’s reinventions seems inexorably followed by a new downfall. In front of the actor who has repeatedly assured his desire to leave public life, it is this other passionate about social networks, with the impulse to write a tweet for each occasion. Many of these network interventions are taking their toll, such as in 2017 when, with video of a police incident in which the suspect was shot, he wrote: How does someone who kills negligently feel?

There are unresolved unknowns in the death of Halyna Hutchins. The investigation did not reveal whether the shot was fired accidentally or while Baldwin was aiming, although the transcript of the police call appears to indicate it occurred during a trial. At the moment, there are no charges against the actor, but it is not known if they will be presented later. The deputy director’s affidavit indicates that Baldwin received confirmation from the team that the gun was not loaded. Many people wonder if Rust get to finish filming. And the same for the actor himself: to be able to leave after this new dramatic moment?