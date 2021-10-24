Experts on how tragedy could have been avoided – The Hollywood Reporter

Gun safety guidelines are clear and long-standing in Hollywood, where guns have been used on the big screen since the silent movie era: live ammunition should never be used or brought to a studio or studio. scene. White people can kill. Treat all firearms as if they were loaded.

But in the wake of the gunfire tragedy involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, questions once again arise about gun safety on set and who might be at fault.

Hollywood journalist spoke to veteran Hollywood ammunition experts about on-set safety, including Bryan W. Carpenter, an armor and weapons master who has worked in space for 30 years. The tactical trainer says there are basic safety rules you never violate when using guns for film and TV productions, guidelines that translate into real life as well.

“Number one, always treat all guns as if they’re loaded – don’t treat them like props,” says Carpenter, who has worked on such heavy gun productions. as Queen of the South, Power, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, NCIS: New Orleans and Cape & Dagger in addition to having served for 11 years as a training agency for professional instructors and stuntmen in the handling of firearms. “Number two, never get your finger on the trigger or pull the trigger until you’re ready to unload the gun.” Third, never point the gun at anything that could be hurt or hurt. And number four, always be aware of what’s in front, behind, and on all sides of what you’re aiming for.

Carpenter believes if numbers 1 and 3 had been followed on the New Mexico set of indie Western Rust, “no one would have been hurt.”

A search warrant affidavit, first reported by the Santa Fe Reporter, provides a first sketch of what may have happened Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe. According to the document, the gunsmith had placed three propeller cannons on a rolling cart, and the deputy director handed them over. one to Baldwin, announcing that it was a “cold gun,” meaning it wouldn’t contain any actual bullets. But, according to the affidavit, the weapon was loaded with live ammunition, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger, Hutchins was hit and killed. Director Joel Souza, who stood behind the cinematographer, was injured.

Ammunition expert Carpenter, who was not part of the Rust production, says that pointing a gun directly at the camera or at people is something you should never do. “You never point a gun directly at anyone, period.”

“If you have to point a gun at the camera, the area has to be locked so that there is no one behind it. You never shoot at or near the camera, ”he adds. “Sometimes the shooting may require it, in which case the whole area must be cleared for safety reasons.”

On the set of Rust, the gunsmith was Hannah Gutierrez, according to the Associated Press. She has also been identified as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Hannah Reed, and her LinkedIn profile lists her base as Flagstaff, Arizona. She identifies professionally as a videographer but lists a recent gig as a gunsmith at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana from March through June of this year. His duties included “loading guns with appropriately sized blanks” and “ensuring the safety of guns on set and instructing actors on how to use their guns.”

His father is Thell Reed, a veteran gunsmith who has worked on films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 3:10 at Yuma, Flags of Our Fathers, Miami Vice, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, LA Confidential, Blade and tomb stone. An attempt on Friday to reach Gutierrez was unsuccessful.

Rust Actor Jensen Ackles said he worked closely with a professional while setting up his scenes. A YouTube video – which was deleted Friday after it was shared widely – shows Ackles to a Supernatural October 15 weekend fan convention after spending two weeks filming Rust.

After explaining how he got the part and sharing his enthusiasm for acting in a western, a lifelong dream, he said, “I have a call at 6 am tomorrow to have a big shootout. They made me choose my weapon, they said, ‘Alright, what weapon would you like?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know?’ and the gunsmith said to me, “Do you have any experience with firearms? I was like, ‘A little bit.’ And she says, ‘OK, well, here’s how you load it, here’s how we check it and make sure it’s safe. he could fire a few shots at a nearby hill, noting that he did it so easily.

A representative for Rust refused to answer questions from Hollywood journalist regarding his field surveillance of prop weapons. Instead, a statement was provided, saying: “While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures during the course of the process. ‘production stop. “

Gary Harper – a veteran gunsmith in the industry who has supplied guns and consulted on productions for decades, from Rambo III and The last Samourai To Flags of Our Fathers and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – says close-up and direct-to-camera shots are frequently requested and can be done safely. However, he prefers to include an acrylic plexiglass protective sheet between the cocked actor and the one behind the camera, as well as dressing the operator in a robe-like Kevlar garment, or at least eye protection. He also uses a fragile bullet. “When it comes out, it will break up into smaller pieces,” he says.

Carpenter notes that, like all man-made equipment, guns can break and malfunction. “You have pressure created in a weapon, and if a barrel breaks or some other crash, it can be sent into a crowd or a crew, and it’s not something you ever want to happen.”

Harper agrees, observing that poorly maintained and verified firearms can lead to accidental discharge. “There were times – you see it in reenactments – when people didn’t clean up [their gun] of their last shoot, ”he explains,“ and they say, ‘Oops!’ and some live laps skip.

Blank cartridges – known simply as “blanks” – can be dangerous even if they don’t involve bullets. “People have a lot of misunderstandings about them,” says Harper. There’s always some gunpowder involved, which produces the sought-after realism of recoil, noise, and muzzle flash. Harper notes that some people, looking to save costs, refill blanks, and cartridges can shatter and become projectiles. “It’s still a ballistic weapon,” he said.

Carpenter explains that there are several types of cartridges used in television and film productions. One type is blank cartridges, which are cartridges containing powder but no projectile. Depending on the look the director wants to see, the towers can be filled to 1/4, 1/2, or full. Another type is dummy bullets which look like real bullets and are used for close-up camera work and shots where the director wants to see the guns up close or while they are being loaded.

“For all intents and purposes, dummy bullets look like a real bullet, but usually have marbles inside instead of gunpowder. All the powder was removed and cleaned up. The BBs are used so that you can hear the jerks and clicks, ”he continues. “As a gunsmith myself, I bring my own dummy cartridges that I have obtained from reliable sources and have checked them several times before bringing them to several sources on set, including the director, AD , DP, so you can get a double check before you let these things come out on set and into the hands of the cast.

While working, Carpenter says he is very careful never to leave anything in his possession as there are a lot of moving parts on the platters.

Carpenter remembers being on the Chicago set recently for a scene featuring an actress chasing another character through a wooded area. The director wanted her to fire a shot in the direction of the camera to get a specific angle. To do this, the entire area was locked and a remote camera was used with no one nearby.

“I had checked that it was white and we made sure the distance was correct. And again, you have the actor pulling him away from the camera even if everything is protected, ”he explains. “At the end of the day, it’s human-made equipment and accidents do happen, but you mitigate that by following all safety protocols to prevent a disaster like what happened. [in New Mexico]. “