5 Bollywood films that captured the euphoria of the festival





Karwa Chauth is a favorite festival of the Hindi film industry for portraying romance. The occasion is used as a narrative tool by many filmmakers to engage audiences with love and charm, song and dance. According to Hindu belief, brides observe a fast on this day until they can see the moon in the evening. On this Karwa Chauth, we list the most memorable scenes in Bollywood over the years. Read: Karwa Chauth 2021: date, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri, fasting times and moonrise time DILWAALE DULHANIYA THE JAAYENGE (1995) 26 years after its release, the romantic drama Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol still reigns in everyone’s hearts. In an attempt to win the hearts of the Simrans family, Raj wins the hearts of the whole country. Every scene in this movie is a classic but Karwa Chauth’s scene is surely the icing on the cake. Simran keeps her fast and pretends to get sick before anyone else so Raj can come and feed her without anyone seeing them. HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM (1999) This love triangle has given us Karwa Chauth’s most memorable song with Chaand chhupa badal mein as the lead couple Salman and Aishwarya celebrate their special moment. BAGHBAN (200) Karwa Chauth’s streak between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini is heartbreakingly beautiful. With the two fasting for each other, the moment Bachchan pretends to eat and Hema catches his lie is bittersweet. The scene ends with a beautiful nostalgic song, Main yahaan tu wahaan. THANK YOU (2011) This scene performed by Aneez Bazmee is different from other movies on this list because of its genre. It’s a moment of comedic brilliance with the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan showing off his comedic timing. The scene is followed by a hilarious chase involving the leading men. BIWI NO.1 (1999) This scene is memorable because of its importance in the plot exposing the character of Salman cheating on his wife played by Karishma Kapoor, with the character of Sushmita Sens. The final show happens because of their companion dog and the movie takes a dramatic turn with that twist. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/karwa-chauth-2021-5-bollywood-movies-that-captured-the-euphoria-of-the-festival-4353413.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos