The “Iconic Week” festival starts in JK to promote tourism, culture; Bollywood celebrities will perform





Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): In an effort to promote culture and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a weeklong festival, “Iconic Week” kicked off on Saturday, which will see performances by popular celebrities. Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, on the opening day of the festival, a cultural program was held at the Zorawar Singh General Auditorium in Jammu. The celebration of “Iconic Week” will continue until October 29. During the week, famous singer Sukhwinder Singh, known for the song “Jai Ho”, would perform. Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma and singer Mohit Chauhan will also perform. A “Bhajan Sandhya” by singer Richa Sharma will also be organized as part of the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Director of Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai said: “Under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, we have plans to boost tourism by following COVID-19 protocols . Bollywood personalities will perform at the event and it will also give a platform to our local artists. ”He further expressed his confidence in the celebrations which will accelerate tourism, adding that more events of this guy at a “mega-level” will be organized. Reiterating that the “Iconic Week” will give a boost to culture, heritage, art, folk dance among others, Rai said he was happy that the youth of Jammu are participating in this event. Mavi, an opening day attendee, said knowledge about diversity and culture was being acquired. “Since Western culture is widely adopted by people nowadays, this event will bring about a change in people by recognizing their own culture and heritage,” she said. Anjali, a student, echoed a similar opinion and said such events would promote the culture of even the most remote villages. A student, Sandeep Sharma, said residents of Jammu are reluctant to speak in Dogri. “These functions are so attractive that they will give people the confidence to promote their local culture while boosting tourism,” he said. As part of the festival, many other events with a wide range of activities, including a Himalayan Cycling Rally, Karva Chauth, Dogra Gatha celebrations, water sports and many other programs, will be held in the coming years. days. (ANI)

