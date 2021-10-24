Cold pistol: court note reveals actor Alec Baldwin was told pistol was without bullets on set | People | Entertainment





Baldwin was filming “Rust” on a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a movie in the United States, was told the utility pistol he was using did not have bullets, according to the affidavit in the possession of the United States Court for the County of Santa Fe, in the State of New Mexico. Cold pistol, shouted Assistant Production Manager Dave Halls as he handed the weapon to Baldwin, as pistols without live ammunition are known in the film’s lingo, according to documents released today. However, the gun was loaded, so when the actor fired, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed, while film director Joel Souza was injured. Baldwin was filming Rust, a western that was shot on a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico (southern United States). This Saturday, the film’s director, Joel Souza, was devastated by the death of Halyna Hutchins, pointing out that she was an incredibly talented filmmaker. The incident happened Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a scene where many Hollywood productions travel often. For now, the authorities have ruled out filing a complaint and are talking to the film crew to clarify the facts. The company in charge of the filming, in which Baldwin acts as the protagonist and producer, issued a letter saying the entire crew are devastated by what happened and are committed to offering psychological help to everyone. related to the filming, which will be suspended indefinitely. . This Friday, however, it was known that several employees of the filming were protesting against the poor working conditions and the lack of security. According to sources quoted by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, half a dozen assistants and cameramen resigned en bloc on the day of the fatal accident, because in the previous days there had been problems with the same weapon, which to their notice was not properly supervised. . (I)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eluniverso.com/entretenimiento/gente/pistola-fria-nota-judicial-revela-que-el-actor-alec-baldwin-fue-avisado-que-el-arma-estaba-sin-balas-en-el-rodaje-nota/

