Entertainment
Hollywood Casino 400: How to win $ 1,000 for free with Super 6
A place in Championship Four is off the table.
Kyle larson has landed its place in NASCARtitle race with an impressive victory last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. It was the second consecutive victory and eighth this season for Larson, who established himself as the man to beat for the Cup Series title.
The next two races also have qualifying spots on the line for the seven remaining drivers in the Cup title race. This week the stop is Kansas Motor Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
You can win with the best NASCARs with FOX Super 6. You only need to correctly answer the six questions about the race, and you could win $ 1,000. It’s fast, easy, and free to play. Simply download the FOX Super 6 app to your phone or mobile device!
Here are the questions for Sunday in Kansas City.
Which driver will have the best final position for the race?
The options: Ryan blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey logano, Denny hamlin
Busch would appear to be the popular choice due to the quality of his run in the Buschy McBusch race in May. Hamlin and Truex also have two wins in Kansas, so they might find their place in that mix. Truex doesn’t need it anymore, as he fell to seventh place in the Cup standings.
How many Fords will finish the race in the top 10?
The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+
The last three races in Kansas have seen four Fords finish in the top 10, with a familiar pattern: two in the top 5 and two in the 8-10 spot in the race. Take it for what it’s worth.
How many Toyotas will finish the race in the top 10?
The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+
The fall race in Kansas last year saw three Toyotas in the top 10, but only one finished near the front of the field. It’s important to remember, however, that Busch, Truex, and Hamlin have all had success here, and they’re all Toyota drivers.
How many Chevrolets will finish the race in the top 10?
The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+
Elliott had the best result in a Chevrolet in Kansas in May, and it was a distant fifth place. There were, however, four Chevrolets in the top 10 of this race, so keep that in mind.
Who will have the worst final position at the end of the race?
Options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney
As mentioned, Truex needs this run in a big way. He hasn’t really been great since a playoff win, finishing outside the top 10 in three straight races. The good part? He loves Kansas and it fits his schedule well. The bad news? Maybe he doesn’t drive as fast as a car this time around.
Which of these drivers will have the most Cup Series points after the end of the race?
Options: Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, tie
There’s a hunch here that Hamlin, who still projects himself as Larsons’ best contender when they arrive in Phoenix for the final in November, has a great run and ends up winning this week to set the stage for a final clash. memorable.
Play our NASCAR Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $ 1,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your choice now for a chance to win!
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/hollywood-casino-400-how-to-win-1000-for-free-with-super-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected].exbulletin.com