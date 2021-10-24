‘Rust’ gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed once gave uncontrolled gun to child actor





The inexperienced gunsmith in charge of the weapons on the set of Alec Baldwins’ film Rust had given an 11-year-old actress a gun without properly checking security, according to a report. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, daughter of prominent Hollywood gunsmith Thell Reed, was chief gunsmith on the Santa Fe set where Baldwin fired a propeller pistol loaded with a live bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Gutierrez-Reed’s alleged misstep occurred on the set of Nicholas Cage’s upcoming film, “The Old Way” and has temporarily halted filming, sources said The Daily Beast. She was reloading the gun on the ground, where there were rocks and stuff, ”a source told the store. “We didn’t see her check it out, we didn’t know if something had gone into the barrel or not.” Gutierrez-Reed allegedly handed the gun to child actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, forcing affected crew members to intervene, according to the report. The weapon was then checked for a barrel obstruction, the sources said. She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it every now and then, a source said. Chief gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is said to have given an uninspected gun to an 11-year-old actress on the set of Nicholas Cage’s film, “The Old Way.” Voices of the West / Facebook A few times she would charge the whites and do it in a way we thought was dangerous. A “Rust” production source described Reed as “inexperienced and green,” at the point of sale, adding that there had been two other incidents of accidental discharges by crew members. Two other “Rust” production sources asked if Deputy Director Dave Halls followed the proper procedure prior to the tragic incident. He’s supposed to be our last line of defense and he’s let us down, a source told The Daily Beast. This is the last person who is supposed to look at this gun. Halls was named in the Cold Pistol Affidavit, stating his safety before handing the gun to Baldwin. Another source confirmed that it should be the job of assistant directors to test each weapon to be hot – loaded with live ammunition or cold – loaded with blank bullets. That check alone should have prevented this incident, the person told The Daily Beast. Last month, Guitierrez-Reed said in a podcast that she was nervous about her gunsmithing abilities while working on The Old Way – her first experience as a chief gunsmith. You know, I was really nervous at first, and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready but, doing it, it went really well, she said last month on the Voices of the West podcast. Chief gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, has been criticized for being “inexperienced and green”.

