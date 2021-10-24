Mayor of Warren and council member clash over Towne Center in police ceremony – Macomb Daily

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts used a police ceremony to ask city council to vote on a downtown development project, a move that was criticized as inappropriate by a council member.

Wednesday’s ceremony was held to honor the recent successful accreditation of the Warren Police Department, but the mayor took a few minutes to discuss the city’s multi-million dollar plan and asked council members in attendance , including Secretary Mindy Moore, to schedule a vote on this.

It didn’t suit him.

“Stop talking about yourself,” Moore said from his seat in the audience. “Do your job.”

After the ceremony, Fouts defended his decision to press for a council vote. He said it was time for the seven-person body to somehow vote on the plan.

“We have sent the request to them four times now to vote,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

The problem is a proposed $ 170 million development plan named Towne Center, which would include a boutique hotel, restaurants, retail stores, lofts and small entertainment in the neighborhood immediately south of the hotel. town on Van Dyke Avenue, north of 12 Mile Road.

Decades in planning, Towne Center has been a subject at recent board meetings, but board leadership says there are still too many unanswered questions to put the plan to a vote.

As a result, Fouts used many public gatherings to lobby, including crime commission meetings, according to board chairman Pat Green.

Delayed voting

The mayor said he believed the council was trying to delay the project “until the developers get up and go.”

At Wednesday’s police accreditation meeting, he noted that police and firefighters have won awards. The city received the Daniel Burnham Award in September for a comprehensive master plan, which included the downtown proposal.

“I feel good knowing that I can walk the streets knowing the police department is there to protect me,” Fouts told the rally.

He added: “The city council just has to put it on Tuesday’s agenda. Stop postponing the yes or no vote. I notice there are board members here today. If you don’t like it, vote no. If you like it, vote yes.

Moore said she attended the ceremony to congratulate the police department. She and the chairman of the board had been interviewed as part of the accreditation process.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that (Fouts) tried to hijack this wonderful ceremony from the police department,” Moore said. “They should be very proud of what they have accomplished. This is about them today, not the Fouts vendetta against me and I feel horrible for the police department for doing this.

When asked when she plans to schedule a board vote on Towne Center, Moore said, “When we’re ready. When we answered our questions and it was not the place to talk about it.

Accreditation price

Meanwhile, around 60 commanding officers, police officers, council members, city staff and a handful of Warren residents attended the ceremony in which the Warren Police Department became the largest department in state to obtain accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

The two-year process, led by Captain William Reichling, head of the department’s professional standards division, involved a comprehensive review and update of more than 100 police standards and departmental best practices. The process also included a community feedback component with input from residents and other community members.

Robert Stevenson, executive director of the Okemos-based Michigan Association of Police Chiefs, the organization that oversees the accreditation process, said it was “no surprise to me” that Warren had become a leader in police accreditation.

“Warren already had a great reputation throughout the state of Michigan for one of the major police departments, but because of that it’s even better,” he said. “I often say that you don’t have to be sick to get better.”

Stevenson, a retired police chief from Livonia, said he used to work with Police Commissioner William Dwyer, who retired after 25 years as chief of the neighboring Farmington Police Department Hills. He said accreditation could also help lower the department’s insurance ratings, which could mean lower costs.

“There are insurance companies that offer discounts to police services because they know that accreditation will reduce liability costs because you have been trained to the highest standards and can prove it.” , Stevenson said.

Neal Rossow, director of professional development for the Association of Chiefs of Police, echoed Stevenson.

“Coming to a city and letting them know they have a great police department is one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my career,” he said.

Dwyer, who also worked for 25 years with the Detroit Police Department, said getting accreditation was a top priority for him.

“This is probably one of the most important decisions I have made in my nearly 60 years of law enforcement,” he said.