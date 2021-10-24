Actress who left Bollywood to pursue another career

The movie industry has given us talented actors who continue to entertain us with all of their releases. However, some of these actresses who made very promising debuts in the industry have left the entertainment world and are now pursuing different career paths. These celebrities are inactive, but remain memorable. Let’s take a look at some of them who left the movie industry despite having a successful start.

Sandari Shinha

Actress and model Sandari Shinha, who played the character of Piervalma in Tambin, made a special appearance in the 2016 film sequel. After her debut, she co-starred with Priyanshu in the movie Pinjar and continued on several movies and TV shows such as Om, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and StarPlus Tanha. However, TumBin is still one of his most successful films. She last appeared on TumBin2’s screen.

Recently she lives in Mumbai with her husband Kiransara Scar. She currently owns and operates a bakery and spa.

Mayuri cango

Mayuri Kango made her Bollywood debut in the award-winning national film Naseem. She went on to star in films such as Papa Kehte Hai, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Papa le Grand. The former actress is reportedly living in Gurgaon and is the head of the industry for Google India.

Kim sharma

Kim Sharma became a famous face soon after her Mojabatein debut. After working on a few other films, she took a hiatus from the industry and started a bridal grooming studio called Liaison.

Minakushi Seshadori

Formerly the best actress in the industry, Minakshi Seshadori resigned as an actress in 1998. She has been involved in popular and successful films such as Hero, Andy Toophan, Merrijon, Dakite, Shahenshah, Damini, Gataku and Satya Mevjayate. She left the entertainment world in Texas to raise a child with her husband. She runs a dance school there called Chelish Dance School.

Twinkle Canner

Twinkle Kanna was not new to the entertainment world as she came from the parents of popular actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. After her less successful stint in Bollywood, she began to write. Twinkle is the currently published author and has three books with her name – Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pajamas Are Forgiving. She is also the founder of Tweak India, a digital platform for women.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, coronavirus news here. Follow us on facebook Twitter And telegram.