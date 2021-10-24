Entertainment
Saturday Night Fever character Val Bisoglio has died aged 95
Actor Val Bisoglio, who played John Travolta’s brash father in Saturday Night Fever, has died.
His widow Bonnie revealed to VarietySaturday that her husband died on Monday at the age of 95 in his own home.
On television, he has done some memorable laps in shows ranging from M * A * S * H and Quincy, ME to ultimately The Sopranos which was his last screen credit.
Dear Gone: Character actor Val Bisoglio, who played John Travolta’s brash father in Saturday Night Fever (pictured), has died
Italo Valentino Bisoglio was born to Italian immigrants in New York in 1926 and launched his career in the theatrical scene.
In addition to working with Arthur Penn in Shakespeare In The Park, he also played a role in Arthur Miller’s immigrant drama A View From The Bridge.
According to his IMDb page, he made his screen debut in his 30th birthday with a role in the popular detective drama The Edge Of Night.
He continued to work on shows such as The Doctors And The Nurses and The Cool World, then in 1966 he took two more stages.
Remember when: some of the beloved series he’s been on include Barney Miller he is pictured on in 1975 alongside Gregory Sierra and Max Gail
In his 40th birthday, he made his film debut in Hot Rod Hullaballoo, a demolition derby film also starring Neil Simon’s future wife, Marsha Mason.
That same year, he also premiered on Broadway, playing a cop in the crime drama Wait Until Dark starring Lee Remick and Robert DuVall.
Lee led the cast as a blind lady who finds herself in possession of a stash of heroin inside a doll and then has to outsmart the men who come looking for her.
Mainstay on the air: His other TV credits included The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Love American Style and Kolchak: The Night Stalker he is pictured in with Darren McGavin
Over the years he continued to work on television, securing a long role in The Doctors as well as shorter shoots in a number of famous shows.
Some of the beloved series he’s starred on include The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Love American Style, All In The Family, Barney Miller, and Kolchak: The Night Stalker.
On M * A * S * H he had a three episode arc as a Cook and on Quincy, ME he played the owner of a restaurant where the medical examiner often eats.
Tension: Val’s most memorable cinematic role came in 1977 when he played John Travolta’s father who, in an iconic scene, hits his son on the head and is asked to “look at the hair”
Her film roles also continued, most notably as a Reverend in a 1970s comedy titled Linda Lovelace For President in which the legendary pornstar played a parody of herself.
Val’s most memorable film role came in 1977 when he played John Travolta’s father who, in an iconic scene, hits his son on the head and asks him to “look at the hair.”
In addition to Bonnie, whom he married a quarter of a century ago, Val’s survivors include his sons Joseph Bisoglio, Scott Chapman and Casey DeFranco.
