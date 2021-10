Sandali Sinha to Kim Sharma: actresses who left Bollywood to pursue other careers

The film industry has given us many talented actors who continue to entertain us with every release. However, some of these actresses, who had very promising beginnings in the industry, have left showbiz and are now following different career paths. These celebrities remain memorable even if they are not active. Here’s a look at some of them who left the movie industry despite having a successful start. Sandali Sinha Actress and model Sandali Sinha, who played Piya Varma in Tum Bin, made a special appearance in the 2016 film sequel. After her debut, she co-starred with Priyanshu in the movie Pinjar and appeared in a few movies and TV shows including Om, Ab Tumhare Hawala Watan Saathiyo and Tanha from Star Plus. However, Tum Bin remains one of his most successful films. She was last seen onscreen in Tum Bin 2. Today she lives in Mumbai with her husband Kiran Salaskar. She now runs and owns a bakery and spa. Mayuri Congo Mayuri Kango made her Bollywood debut as part of the award-winning film National Naseem. He was later seen in films like Papa Kehte Hai, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and Papa the Great. There are reports that the former actress now lives in Gurgaon and heads the industry at Google India. Kim sharma Kim Sharma became a well-known face shortly after her first film Mohabbatein. After working in a few other films, she took a hiatus from the industry and started her own bridal grooming studio named Liaison. Meenakshi Seshadri Once the best actresses in the industry, Meenakshi Seshadri retired from acting in 1998. She is associated with many popular and successful films including Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Dacoit, Shahenshah, Damini, Ghatak and Satyamev Jayate. She quit showbiz to raise children with her husband in Texas. She runs a dance school there called Cherish Dance School. Glittering Khanna Twinkle Khanna was not new to showbiz as she came from parents of popular actors – Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. After his stint in Bollywood, without much success, he started writing. Twinkle is now a published author and has three books to his credit – Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pajamas Are Forgiving. She is also the founder of Tweak India, a digital platform for women. read everything latest news, latest news And Coronavirus news Here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And Cable.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eng.bharattimes.co.in/sandali-sinha-to-kim-sharma-actresses-who-left-bollywood-to-pursue-other-careers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos