Hollywood rewind | Philadelphia: Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks lead a fight against discrimination





There aren’t many movies where you see two amazing actors taking on the same responsibility of bringing gravity to their story. However, on the rare occasions when such an event occurred, it did not disappoint. This was the case with the 1993 film Philadelphia, starring movie giants Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in key roles. Directed by Jonathan Demme and written by Ron Nyswaner, Philadelphia is a story centered on Andrew Beckett of Hanks, a lawyer who is fired from his office for being gay and contracting AIDS. Andrew decides to defend himself and seeks a good lawyer to defend his case. Enter Joe Miller from Washington. What happens with the affair and how the two work together makes up the rest of the story.

From a genre standpoint, Philadelphia is a courtroom movie that sometimes resorts to heightened drama in order to evoke a strong emotional response, luckily that doesn't happen too many times over the course of the movie. What directors ultimately rely on are the talents of their lead actors and the director's sensitivity in handling the subject. From becoming a reluctant advisor to Andrew to forging a deep friendship with him, Washington displays an enviable range as an artist. He is initially suspicious, indifferent, even rude, but once he gets to know Beckett and his problems better, he identifies with him. After all, Miller from Washington has also been discriminated against, and he knows what that does to a person. And here Beckett wasn't just facing injustice, he was tackling it while being extremely ill. Hanks' performance is second to none, as he stands by Washington's side, together they lead the battle not only inside the courtroom, but also in the front of the film. Their chemistry and friendship feel genuine and make it even harder for you for their characters. Many believe the part where Miller asks Beckett to take his shirt off in court to present his AIDS lesions as evidence is Philadelphia's most defining moment. And while this is of course a touching and impactful scene, my favorite sequence from the movie is rather bland in comparison, at least as far as the drama that unfolds is concerned. Once they start working on the case together, Beckett and Miller are sitting in the library, leafing through notes, and there's a line at the end that Miller from Washington reads to Beckett and the room as a whole. while the camera is moving. "This is the essence of discrimination. Formulating opinions not on the basis of their individual merits, but rather on their belonging to a group with similar characteristics, "the line continues. And it's a solid statement that bares the whole theme of the film. Beckett and Miller were prejudiced because of how they looked to people, not because of their personalities or values. This is what ties both the tracks together, and the film as well. You can watch Philadelphia on YouTube.

