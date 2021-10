Bollywood Comes To Broadway Via San Diego With Come Fall In Love The DDLJ Musical – Times Square Chronicles

The Old Globe is scheduled to present the world premiere ofCome Fall in Love The DDLJ Musical, produced for Broadway by Yash Raj Films, India’s largest film studio. The studio will adapt its most popular film,Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge(DDLJas it is called all over India) for the Broadway scene.Come Fall in Love The DDLJ Musicalwill debut in San Diego from September 1 to October 16, 2022, with the official opening on Wednesday, September 14. The limited engagement will take place on the Donald and Darlene Shiley stage at the Old Globe Theater, which is part of the Conrad Prebys Theater Center. The filmDDLJpremiered in 1995 and is the oldest film in Indian cinema history, which is still in theaters today. Come Fall in Love The DDLJ Musicalis the story of Simran, a young Indo-American woman whose future is drawn: an arranged marriage in India with a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict father that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the lovely Rog, and her cautious and logical plans vanish. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Rog win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic comedy filmDilwale Dulhania The Jayenge. Family-owned Yash Raj Films is the largest film studio in India and has produced some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Aditya Chopra, he returns to directing for the 50eanniversary of the workshop.DDLJwas the first director of Chopras, the historic romantic film is one of the highest grossing films in the history of the rich and diverse Indian film industry. The creative team will bring together Indian and American artists. Based on an original story by Chopra, the musical will feature a book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin(Legally blonde, mean girls),Best Indian Songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers. Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, completely modern Millie, the boys of Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant.Moulin Rouge !, Hairspray Live !, 33 Variations) and musical supervision by Bill Sherman. A worldwide casting search is starting shortly, led by Duncan Stewart of Stewart / Whitley casting and Shanoo Sharma, casting director of Yash Raj Films. Information on Broadway dates, casting, and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

