‘Squid Game’ Wi Ha-jun remembers he ‘had no money for the bus ride’ as an aspiring actor

Squid game Actor Wi Ha-jun has catapulted himself to international fame after his role as Detective Hwang Jun-ho, whose compelling and open-ended storyline could see him return for a second season of the captivating Netflix K-drama.

Fans around the world have fallen in love since the series premiered just over a month ago, not only for his role as a police officer, but also for his dashing looks and sculpted physique, most recently shown. on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Men’s Health Korea.

Further sealing his status as an international star, the actor recently appeared on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon, dazzling the American public alongside his Squid game casting mates.

But Wi’s road to global stardom has not always been so glamorous, and was marked at one point by “pervasive feelings of depression” and humiliating circumstances as an aspiring actor, when he did. couldn’t even afford a bus ride.

In his first interview with a major American publication, Wi said News week: “Fortunately, I have not yet experienced this level of extreme despair [that the players in the show had]. “

However, he made the connection with the devastating financial situation of the players. “I ran into big financial difficulties when I didn’t even have the money to pay for the bus tickets while I was studying theater,” Wi revealed, looking back on her life before. Squid game.

The actor recalls, “When I first started out as an actor, after facing countless failed auditions, there were times when my self-confidence kept fading and I felt pain. pervasive feelings of depression. “

“But it was my friends who helped me through those times and they still do today in the face of difficult times,” Wi explained.

But today, Wi has gathered a whole new group of friends across the world who have shared their love and support for the actor following the debut of Squid game.

Wi’s growing fan base has shown no signs of slowing down. The actor’s Instagram account has grown several times since Squid game released, with the figure rising to over 5.1 million on Oct. 3. He has since amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram.

Of his newfound worldwide fame, the actor said it was confusing but also exciting: “It’s strange but I also get a feeling of excitement, to see different people around the world following me on social media. , leaving various messages of support in the comments.

“It was fun to see them sharing various content, gathered from previous work I did as well as photos and videos of me,” Wi said.

Despite his growing fame, the rising star has not forgotten his roots, hailing from Wando, a county / island in Jeollanamdo (South Jeolla), a southern province just off the coast of Jeju Island, which Wi describes it as a place to go for “a time of healing.”

The actor said, “This is the place that comes to mind when you think of nature, delicious food and a healing time, a place that everyone always wants to visit.

“Among my favorite neighborhoods on Jeju Island is a place called Aewol. I love it for its blue sea, atmosphere and lots of nice cafes,” he said.

Someday Wi would also like to play on his rural island roots and “try out a role that requires using a little local dialect and accent”.

But for now, the actor, as well as the fans, are eagerly awaiting the return of his Squid game character in a sequel to the series, although Netflix has yet to confirm a follow-up.

In Squid game, Jun-ho infiltrates the game facility in an attempt to find out what happened to his missing brother. There, he discovers the “irrational activities” and unimaginable horrors that unfold in a survival competition that sees hundreds of people compete to the death for the chance to win a big cash prize.

The show’s dramatic finale sees Jun-ho being pursued by Front Man, the mysterious character played by Lee Byung-hun who oversees the games and is revealed to be the detective’s older brother. The detective is then shot by the Front Man, who pushes him to the edge of a cliff.

Questions remain about the fate of the policeman but Wi believes that “the detective was not fatally injured”, since he was shot in the arm.

However, he added, “I’m still not really sure” whether Jun-ho is alive.

If there was to be a second season of Squid game, the actor hopes to see the “various questions surrounding the history of Jun-ho and the Front Man be answered.”

Wi said: “I wonder why he became the Front Man and why he had to point the gun at his younger brother.”

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.