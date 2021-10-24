12 stunning photos of Bollywood stars on Karwa Chauth from years gone by





Bollywood stars on Karwa Chauth from years gone by – pics One of the most magnanimous and beautiful festivals, Karwa Chauth is celebrated today. A festival that brings together husband and wife, in Karwa Chauth, married women begin to fast before sunrise which lasts until moonrise for the long life of their husbands. Although the festival was initially observed by Punjabis and Sikhs, the festival has become very popular across the country. While all the women who are fasting this year still have a few hours before they consume water or food, we take a look back at how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating this festival beautifully. Whether it’s their beautiful red and pink outfits, their videos inside their evening puja, or the beautiful messages B-Town husbands post for their wives, the actors add a little more glamor. to this auspicious day. From Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty, we take a trip down memory lane to look at some of the happy and beautiful photos that will also put you in the mood for fervor. Check out the photos here: “Happy Karwachauth

Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we planned a family dinner after the ritual. The things I do @iamksgofficial 🙂 and it always encourages my enthusiasm in everything “ How adorable are Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in this pic? Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira may not be an actress, but she is constantly praised for her sartorial choices. Two years ago, Mira opted for this gorgeous pink bandhani saree with sheer heels Shilpa Shetty doesn’t need a reason to impress with her versatile saree collection. This red saree with a white collar that breaks the monotony is simply stunning. “No marriage is perfect … It is the union of two imperfect souls who with a little thought, patience and love … add a lot of life to the number of years they live in. as partners Thank you @ rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year .. our 10th year .. Falling more in love with you Ahem! My husband loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile .. Enjoy the feet that touch each other once in a Red Moon “ “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu and she is amazing in every way. She taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth everyone! “ “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas” “My partner for life and beyond and my fasting partner for the day

Happy karvachauth to all ” “My life. My universe. Happy Karwa Chauth” And here’s a never-before-seen photo of Natasha Dalal observing the fast last year. Last year, Shilpa shared a nice video of Anil Kapoor’s house puja. How gorgeous are these ladies? Happy fast to all the ladies keeping the fast today!

