La Jornada – Cinemas reopen in Bombay, the capital of Bollywood cinema





Bombay. Cinemas have started to reopen in Mumbai, a cinephile city and home to the Bollywood film industry, in the hopes that some blockbuster films will help them recover from months of closure due to the pandemic in India. Cinema holds a special place in Indian culture, where stars enjoy an almost divine status and people watch the same movie multiple times, even though they have to queue. But closures and a devastating coronavirus outbreak in April and May took Indians away from the big screens, leaving many small theaters bankrupt. Many Indians have turned to streaming platforms like Netflix, which have seen their subscriptions skyrocket and some Bollywood movies released. Only a few cinemas ventured to open on Friday. They screened old tapes alongside the new James Bond film and the latest superhero Venom, with few participants sitting at a distance from each other. “I’m a movie buff and have been waiting for this day for a long time. The last movie I saw was in 2019, before the pandemic. I’m very happy to be back,” said Smer Sagar, 18, after turning watched “No Time to Die”. The industry is hoping that a series of big budget blockbusters will bring the good old days back to the movies. On Diwali weekend, the festival of lights in November, some of India’s long-awaited productions will start premiering, like “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s big stars. . Without ice, with mask – Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language film industry, was worth $ 2.5 billion in 2019. Non-native language films are also a major business in India. Maharashtra state and its capital Mumbai are among the latest to reopen their cinemas, but for the film industry it is a “very, very important place,” the film market analyst told AFP Komal Nahta. “Maharashtra contributes around 20% of total Indian cinema revenues and Mumbai is the nerve center of Bollywood,” Nahta recalled. The rooms operate with a maximum capacity of 50% and it is not possible to enter with food, unlike on preschool days when people could request that “biryani” (Indian rice) and ice cream be brought to the room. their place. Participants must wear a mask at all times and cinema workers must be fully immunized, although this requirement is not required of the public. “The effects of the pandemic are going to last, but we hope 2021 will bring audiences back to theaters,” said Ajay Bijli, president of India’s largest cinema chain PVR. Nahta predicted that the public “will come back strong, and therefore we will see revenues probably beyond what everyone imagines.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jornada.com.mx/notas/2021/10/23/cultura/reabren-salas-en-bombay-capital-del-cine-de-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos