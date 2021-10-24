When Shah Rukh Khan said he feared his name would ruin the lives of his children: “They are a piece of your heart…”





Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest October 3 in an alleged drug seizure aboard a cruise ship led many SRK fans to dig up his old interviews where he can be seen talking about his children and how he would do anything to protect them. In a return interview, which appears to have come from the first season of Koffee With Karan, SRK can be heard of her fear that her fame could cause problems for her children.

Shah Rukh shares in the interview, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart come out of your body. I compare my relationships with people this way. If a very close friend of mine was standing and a car sped up coming towards them, I would jump and push them out of the way. If my wife or sister was standing in front of this car at high speed I would take them out 100% and I wouldn’t mind getting hurt in the process. If a car sped up towards my kids, I would stand in front of that car and I’m sure I will stop it. The Instagram video also contains snippets of numerous photographs where SRK can be seen with her children. Her voiceover continues and says, “My biggest fear is my fame over them. I hope they can live on my shadow, the least I want them to be swallowed up by it. My name could ruin their life and I don’t want that to happen. The video ends with SRK saying, “Everyone and everything in life has taken a step back when it comes to children.” Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan at Arthur Road Prison on Thursday, which was his first public appearance since his son’s arrest. A little after, BCN officials reached his residence in Bandra. Aryan’s bail hearing will take place on Tuesday. A special court on Thursday extended the custody of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant until October 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/when-shah-rukh-khan-said-that-his-name-could-spoil-his-childrens-lives-7584388/

