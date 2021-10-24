Entertainment
Sheriff’s Office: Alec Baldwin Unloaded Propeller Pistol That Killed Crew Member And Injured Director | Local News
Actor Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun on a film set south of Santa Fe on Thursday, killing the director of photography for the film he was working on and injuring its director, the County Sheriff’s Office said. Santa Fe.
Baldwin, 63, could be seen outside the sheriff’s office seat, distraught and in tears as he was on the phone. No charges have been filed, according to a press release sent by the sheriff’s office on Thursday evening.
The director of photography for the feature film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, 42, died in hospital at the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque, and director Joel Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment emergency, the sheriff’s office said.
Baldwin is one of the movie stars as well as a producer. He voluntarily went to the sheriff’s office and provided a statement to investigators, sheriff’s office spokesperson Juan Ros said.
Let’s treat this as we would any other investigation, Ros said, adding that MPs are still trying to determine if what happened was an accident.
The prop was pulled at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where filming was underway, the sheriff’s office said in an early evening press release. The whole was locked while MPs began their investigation.
Attempts to get Baldwin’s comment outside of the sheriff’s office were unsuccessful. The National Film Bureau and the Santa Fe Film Bureau declined to comment.
The deputies were investigating how the incident happened and the type of projectile that was fired, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
In a statement, Rust Movie Productions said production has been on hold for the time being on Rust and that the safety of our actors and our team remains our top priority, according to Deadline.
The reaction to the incident came in flurry Thursday evening.
Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and National Union Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland released a statement: We are devastated by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who has passed away and to director Joel Souza who is injured and hospitalized. This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, other unions and authorities to investigate this incident and understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.
Hutchins was a Los Angeles-based Ukrainian filmmaker who grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, according to her website.
She graduated in international journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine and worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe.
She graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015 and went on to earn a place among the American filmmakers Rising Stars of 2019 and director of photography for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018, his website said.
Most recently, Hutchins was director of photography for a feature film Sworn enemy, with Joe Manganiello, Blind fire, a racist crime drama starring Brian Geraghty, and Dear, a feature of horror.
Hutchins was also a member of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Hutchins page featured a photo showing the cast, including Baldwin, on set. He said, our IATSE solidarity stand on RUST.
Souza is a director based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He previously directed an American action film Crown Vic, a feature film produced in 2019 following the life of an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department chasing two cop killers on the loose, according to IMDB.
Baldwin is listed as a writer for Rust, alongside Souza.
Accidental discharges or blank firing firearms have been accused of fatalities in previous film productions.
Entertainment news site Deadline reported that actor Jon-Erik Hexum was killed on October 18, 1984 on the set of the television series. Cover when he accidentally shot himself in the head with a blank loaded firearm. And in 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died after being shot. … Both incidents were determined to be accidents.
Film for Rust was scheduled to run through early November, according to a press release from the National Film Bureau.
It is described as the story of a 13-year-old boy abandoned to himself and his younger brother after their parents died in 1880s Kansas, with New Mexico doubling for Kansas. Baldwin plays the outlaw Rust.
Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted several famous productions, including Hostiles, Cowboys & Aliens, Wild Hogs, 3:10 at Yuma and Longmire. It has a city of 24 buildings suitable for filming westerns.
Baldwin is considered one of the most versatile players in television and film.
A member of a well-known and Oscar-nominated acting family, he has won several Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards and in recent years has been a Saturday Night Live staple for his mockery of former President Donald Trump.
New Mexican reporter Phaedra Haywood contributed to this story.
