Entertainment
The Harry Potter actor whose famous father was Doctor Who’s very first companion
When the world of Harry Potter and Doctor Who collides, you can be sure to find an incredible cocktail of fantasy and sci-fi fan mania.
These two forces of nature have some of the most loyal and engaged fans in the galaxy, and there are incredible similarities between the two global phenomena – whether fans like to admit it or not.
First, the Doctor Who and Harry Potter universes are centered around one exceptional protagonist who is spectacularly gifted in many ways but fundamentally flawed.
READ MORE: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix star whose grandfather you probably never realized was Doctor Who
While Doctor Who has his sonic screwdriver, Harry Potter has his magic wand, and the two characters navigate complex worlds filled with aliens, creatures, and monsters.
Both stories also create limitless environments where anything is possible and if there is a chance that something bad will happen, it most likely will.
With such similar paths, it may come as no surprise that in some bizarre twists of fate, some of the actors who have appeared in the Harry Potter films have relationships that appeared in Doctor Who many years before.
One such example is Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin who is played by Harry Melling. Harry was only 12 when the Order of the Phoenix was filmed – but now he’s 32.
But what you might not know is that her grandfather, Patrick Troughton, played the second Doctor Who.
And there’s an even closer family bond between two Doctor Who and Harry Potter actors who have each appeared in their respective franchises decades apart.
How to Get Away with Murder star Alfred Enoch played the role of the Good Egg by all accounts and Gryffindor’s “half-blood” Dean Thomas, a character who covers all the Harry Potter books.
Alfred’s father, William Russell, also had an incredible acting career which included roles in Coronation Street, Heartbeat, and Casualty.
However, his major breakup came in 1956 when he took on the title role in The Adventures of Sir Lancelot TV series on ITV.
The show’s success ultimately led to the 96-year-old being offered a role in a new sci-fi family drama launched by the BBC, titled Doctor Who.
William took on the role of Ian Chesterton, a science teacher, who, along with history teacher Barbara Wright, became Doctor Who’s very first companion, a role to be played by Roy Castle and Billie Piper in the years to to come.
