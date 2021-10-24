Kangana Ranaut Recalls Childhood Memories of Karwa Chauth and Says “Please Don’t Make Fools of Believers” | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut explained how the Karwa Chauth festival was celebrated in her family home in Himachal Pradesh. The actor urged non-believers not to ridicule those who are fasting.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, Growing up I saw my grandfather, my mother and my chachi almost all the women around me quickly on Karwa Chauth … the house changed men joked that ‘they were their gods but did not receive food that day because the women did not enter the kitchen. not showing up … I fondly remember those days … wishing all those who fast A happy karwa chauth and those who do not please do not ridicule the believers …

Kangana further listed several reasons why she liked the festival. She said: “there is so much to admire about karwa chauth, here are some things i love .. 1) no matter how old you are as a woman, you have the chance to relive your most special day when you have become a bride. … It breaks the monotony of daily chores and reminds you of all the tender and sweet emotions you had as a young girl when you started this beautiful journey … 2) It doesn’t matter how many of fights you have during the year, a reminder if it’s really not more what the consequences these thoughts are common when you pray for someone’s life 3) women don’t work that day men struggle with everything they provide, they understand their place and value what they do on a daily basis.

“4) When the moon tests women, most men start to get anxious … I saw the men in my house feeling stressed and also apologizing for the daring of the moon they ran from. up and down on the patio showing love and worry, most women love it, living together with people growing friction over trivial matters, these little festivals are held to evoke love and compassion for each other … 5) last but not least we had school vacation … put on lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed daddy’s cooking … he cooked elaborate meals for the ladies that day and no one cared about our homework … this day is filled with nostalgia. “

Kangana is from Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh and regularly shares photos and stories from there. She was last seen in Thalaivii and will now be seen in the action movie, Dhaakad. She also has Tejas in her chat in addition to a few of her own productions.