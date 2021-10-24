From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge to Baghban, 5 Bollywood films that capture the essence of this festival





New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Karwa Chauth is celebrated by Hindu married women, they observe fasting for their husbands and at night they worship the moon. Although the festival is aimed at married women, it is often seen that single girls quickly observe the love of their life as a way to express their deepest feelings. Our Bollywood industry has always been great senders of love, and they often celebrated this Karwa Chauth festival. Many films have beautifully captured the essence of this festival. As Hindu women across India celebrate this pious festival, we have brought you some heartwarming scenes from Bollywood movies that beautifully captured the Karwa Chauth festival. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham In the multi-star film, Jaya Bachchan explains to Kajol the meaning of Sargi, in front of Karw Chauth and sends him one. On the day of the festival, Kajol and Kareena both fast for their loved ones. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam The iconic film features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgan. In the film, Aishwarya fasts for her love Sameer (Salman Khan) when she was not married. After getting married to Vanraj, she remains loyal to him too but doesn’t like him. Baghban Amitabh Bachchan and his better half Hema Malini in the movie stay quick for each other. Being miles from each other with their children, the duo express their love over the phone in their own way and open the fast. Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jaenge Raj and Simran’s love story is ultimate, in the movie she kept fasting for the love of her life and wants Raj to give her water to break it. The film shows the immense love between Raj and Simran, the latter not giving up until the end and ultimately breaking the fast with Raj giving him water to drink when Simran acts to break down from weakness of not eat throughout the day. Ishq Vishk Unmarried Amrita is seen expressing her love to Shahid while performing the rituals of Karwa Chauth. The actress observes the fast and Shahid manages to break into her house to help break it down at the end of the day. Posted by: Ashita Singh

