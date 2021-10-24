Karwa Chauth 2021 | Celebrate the festival of love in Bollywood style with these romantic scenes





Characteristics oi-Madhuri V From sargi to gazing at the moon through a sieve, Bollywood’s portrayal of a typical Karwa Chauth scene has been forever etched in our minds. For those who do not know, on this day married women quickly observe the well-being of their husbands and only break it after seeing the moon with their better half. As people across the country celebrate Karwa Chauth today (October 24, 2021), we bring you some of the most iconic scenes from Bollywood movies that celebrate this festival of love. Are you ready to channel your inner filmy bug? Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge The “baap” of all of Karwa Chauth’s scenes has Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) quickly shattering his wife Simran (Kajol) love in the most filmic way. She pretends to get sick and he arrives as her knight in shining armor. Finally, the lovebirds secretly break their fast on the terrace. This is what we call “chajje chajje ka pyaar”. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karwa Chauth’s lavishly edited streak, which is part of the song ‘Bole Chudiyaan’, cheers us on for our all-time couple, SRK and Kajol! When the latter’s character, Anjali, says “apni maang suhagan ho” in the song, we feel our hearts beat a beat. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam Nandini’s (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) heart beats for Sameer (Salman Khan), but the lady is rather Sanskari when it comes to keeping a quick “Karwa chauth” for her husband Adhiraj (Ajay Devgn). Baghban This scene from Baghban is quite cute where Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini) quickly observe each other on Karwa Chauth. When the middle-aged couple breaks their fast on the phone, you find a lump in their throat. Well, love has no age! Ishq Vishk This scene perfectly captures the feelings of Payal (Amrita Rao) as she confesses her love for Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor) and even keeps a fast for him on Karwa Chauth. Zeher Karwa Chauth’s sequence featured in popular song ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’ in Emraan Hashmi’s song



Zeher. Ignoring her husband’s flirtatious ways, Shamita’s character doesn’t fail to pray for his well-being. Yes Boss It is one of the most romantic scenes of



Yes Boss

where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Seema (Juhi Chawla) realize their love for each other. We are totally rooted for this couple! READ ALSO: Karwa Chauth 2019: Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Drashti Dhami and more share adorable images

