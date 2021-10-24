Taryn Manning and Anne Klein are no longer engaged | Entertainment News

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning is reportedly no longer engaged to Anne Klein.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actress and her fiance had some time on their relationship in August, just two months after their girlfriend asked a question at a concert at a restaurant / bar in Panama City, Florida. . I called.

Tallinn has reportedly already moved with a new man.

And on Friday (1/20/21), the “Sons of Anarchy” star took to Instagram to share a quote about meeting a “special someone”.

“And suddenly you meet a special person who forgets yesterday and dreams of tomorrow.”

Tallinn captioned the post: “You are so #mywholelife”, a red heart emoji.

Neither Taryn nor Anne have commented on the split at the time of writing.

In a romantic summer proposal, a musician interrupted the concert and rushed to the actress for a wedding.

The couple then shared a hug, and when Tallinn replied “yes!”, The audience cheered.

They had mostly pulled the romance out of the spotlight, but were found together on a dog walk in March.

On the other hand, Tallinn had previously spoken of wanting to reconcile with his family after leaving his family, arguing that if he couldn’t love himself, he couldn’t love others.

She says: It’s the most cliché and kind of a geek thing. Like: “No one can love you until you love yourself”. But it’s true, you really can’t.

“Forgiveness is another form of letting go. I think that really means letting someone go, he’s a boomerang and they’re back.

“Because true love always comes back and family love should come back.”