What was the cause of death of Transformer actor Jack Angel?





TRANSFORMERS voice actor Jack Angel has passed away at the age of 90. He has voiced characters for numerous films produced by Lucas Arts, Disney, Marvel, and Pixar, to name a few. Who was Jack Angel? Jack Angel has spent over 50 years voicing his favorite characters on the big screen. He was the voice behind several Transformers characters including Ultra Magnus, Omega Supreme, Astrotrain, Smokescreen and many more. He has also lent his voice to several animated series such as The Smurfs, Ducktales, Spiderman and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Angel’s voice was also in video games where he played King Zarkon for Voltron: Defender of the Universe. Prior to animated voiceover work, Angel worked as a news anchor, promotional announcer, and disc jockey. No word on the cause of Angel’s death. 1 Transformers voice actor Jack Angel has died aged 90 Credit: Youtube What are the famous shows that Angel has lent his voice? Jack Angel’s voice credits date back to the 1970s as the narrator in The Legend of Paul Bunyan. In the 80’s her voice was heard in cartoons and hit shows like Scooby-Doo, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, Alvin & the Chipmunks, GI Joe. It was in the 1980s that Angel started working with The Transformers franchise. In the 90s, Angel played a role in famous shows and films such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Hercules and Tarzan. When the 21st century arrived, Angel continued to work not only in film and television, but also in video games like Call of Duty and Supreme Commander. Who was Jack Angel offscreen? Angel had been married twice. It was his current wife Arlene Thornton who announced his death. “We are deeply saddened to share the sad news of the passing of our beloved Jack Angel,” shared a post on Arlene’s Instagram bed. “Business will continue during this difficult time. We will share more information as we receive it, but we ask everyone to please respect Arlene’s privacy during this time of mourning. “ Thornton is a talent agent and owner of Arlene Thornton & Associates who represented angel. Angel and Thornton have been married for over 35 years. The couple have three children. We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

