



There has been a popular belief in India that those who are famous and powerful can always escape the law. When Salman Khan was cleared in the hit-and-run case, this misconception was again borne out by many. But the time seems to be changing now, as many great actors and actresses in Bollywood and the Southern film industry are berated, probed and berated. The example of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu indicates that no one is above the law. A few days ago, Samantha filed a complaint against a few YouTube channels for allegedly posting malicious content about her. Surprisingly, instead of punishing the owners of YouTube channels, the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad instead criticized Sam and educated the 34-year-old actress with strong words. The court said the celebrities shared all of their personal information on their social media pages and then sued for libel. Instead, the court added that Samantha should seek an apology from opponents. Thalapathy Vijay was also criticized by the court in 2012 when he requested a head tax exemption for his Rolls Royce Ghost car imported from the UK. Instead, the court made him pay 1 lakh rupees to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Coming to Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s arrest came as a big surprise to everyone in the Hindi film industry. What was more shocking was that despite all his name and power, Shah Rukh Khan was unable to secure a bond for his eldest son despite recruiting the biggest names for the court process. If Badshah Khan’s son from Bollywood is to be detained for more than 20 days, it indicates that the law is equal for everyone. Ananya Panday’s conversations with Aryan Khan related to drug use also put her in a soup. She has been summoned twice for questioning and will appear again on Monday for the same. Above all, B-town actresses are used to being late and waiting on film sets. But when she showed up twice late for questioning at the BCN office, Sameer Wankhede lambasted her for being late, pointing out that being beautiful, powerful and famous doesn’t always protect you from the wrath of the law if you are on the wrong side. Jacqueline Fernandez has avoided appearing for questioning in the money laundering case. However, due to continued pressure and to avoid being arrested, she eventually appeared in front of the emergency room and made her statement. She is being questioned in a 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. Sukhesh’s attorney said his client was dating the Kick actress, which Jacqueline vehemently denied. Sukesh also said he gifted dancer Saki Saki Nora Fatehi a luxury car, which he bought using the extortion money. During her questioning session with ED, Nora said she was invited by Sukesh and his wife for an event but was not part of the money laundering case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/lesson-for-samantha-vijay-bollywood-actors-no-one-is-above-law-162390 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

