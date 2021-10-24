What type of cancer did Peter Scolari have? The actor dies at the age of 66

American actor Peter Scolari sadly passed away on October 22, 2021 at the age of 66 after his two-year battle with cancer.

As the tributes continue to circulate on social media, fans are wondering what type of cancer Peter Scolari had.

Read on as we explore his struggles with the disease as well as his successful on-screen career and personal life outside of work.

Beloved American actor has died aged 66

66-year-old Peter Scolari was born on September 12, 1955 in New Rochelle, New York, United States and died on October 22, 2021.

Scolari was best known for his successful acting career on screen, alongside Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies as Henry Desmond.

Playing his character Michael Harris in Newhart, Scolari worked on the sitcom from 1984 to 1990.

In 2016, the actor won an Emmy for his work on Girls as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series after playing his recurring role as Tad Horvath.

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, celebrities "Bosom Buddies", "Newhart" and "Girls", has died at the age of 66. He had been living with cancer for two years. pic.twitter.com/dEmFJqKviB UNITED STATES TODAY (@USATODAY) 23 October 2021

Scolari has four children in total after previously marrying Lisa Kretzschmar and Debra Steagal with whom he had two children, Nicholas and Joseph.

He later married actress Cathy Trien and had two more children named Keaton and Cali.

What type of cancer did Peter Scolari have?

As manager at Wright Entertainment, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky announcement the death of Peter Scolari to the public.

Sanitsky said The Associated Press that Scolari had been treated for cancer for two years and died on the morning of Friday, October 22 in Manhattan, New York.

Scolariwould have died of leukemia after being diagnosed with the disease two years earlier.

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the blood cells in the bone marrow, usually the white blood cells in particular.

Sad supporters pay tribute online

TV icon Bob Newhart took to Twitter to honor his Newhartco star Peter Scolari.

After describing their friendship as being over 40, Newhart said Scolari will be sadly missed and called her passing just 66 too soon.

I knew Peter was sick, but his death is a big shock. We had been friends for over 40 years. Julia and Peter played a vital role in the success of "Newhart". She was a fantastic person and a joy to work with. He will be sorely missed, his passing at 66 is far too soon. pic.twitter.com/qGu5wMQKfr Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) 22 October 2021

William Sanderson, who played the character of Larry on the Newhart show, also took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend and colleague.

After starring in Newhart as Stephanie, in a relationship with Scolaris character Michael, American actress Julia Duffy shared a photo of the two tango dancing in a previous episode of the sitcom.

As a supporter of Peter Scolari and original actor of TheReal Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather Gay shared her condolences online.

So sad to hear talk #PierreScolari. Such a wonderful actor and a really nice human being !! I took Georgia to see him as a teacher in Wicked in 2016. He was amazing. RIP boobs boyfriend pic.twitter.com/R1dZrWIYv4 Heather Gay (@ heathergay29) 23 October 2021

Fans continue to express their sorrow for the unfortunate death of the well-known actor.

It makes me seriously sad. Peter Scolari was my first crush! I loved it on Bosom Buddies and Newhart. TEAR https://t.co/eQRuRJO3pp Tara Rose (@RareOats) 23 October 2021

