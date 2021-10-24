Picasso’s works bring in more than $ 134 million at auction in Las Vegas





Eleven paintings by Picasso and other works that helped make Las Vegas an unlikely art destination have been auctioned for more than $ 100 million ($ 134 million). Key points: Picasso’s La Femme au Béret Rouge-Orange reached the highest price point at $ 40.5 million

The eleven works had been exhibited at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas The auction took place amid a push for galleries to display more work by artists from marginalized backgrounds The highest price was obtained for the 1938 painting Woman with a Red-Orange Beret, by PabloPicasso’s lover and muse, Marie-Thérèse Walter, which sold for $ 40.5 million ($ 54 million ), some $ 10 million ($ 13 million) above the high pre-sale quote. The Sotheby’s auction was held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, where the works had been on display for years. Five of the paintings hung on the walls of the Bellagio’s gourmet restaurant, Picasso. The restaurant will continue to exhibit 12 other works by Picasso. Picasso’s La Femme au Bret Rouge-Orange was sold for $ 40.5 million. ( Reuters: Bridget Bennett ) The large-scale portraits Male and Child and Bust of Menold for $ US24.4 million ($ 33 ​​million) and $ US9.5 million ($ 13 million). Smaller works on ceramics, such as Le Déjeuner sur l’Herbe, which sold for $ 2.1 million ($ 3 million), reached three or four times their pre-sale estimate. The names of the buyers were not disclosed. A movement to diversify art Saturday’s sale was part of an offer from the MGM Resorts casino and hotel group to further diversify its vast collection to include more artwork by women and people of color as well as LGBT artists and artists. disabled artists. Art galleries seek to exhibit more work by artists from marginalized backgrounds. ( Reuters: Bridget Bennett ) American museums and art galleries have strived to expand their collections in the wake of the widespread cultural assessment in 2020 on racism at all levels of American society. A2019 Public Science Library Study of the top 18 US museums found that 85 percent of the artists exhibited were white and 87 percent were men. The MGM Resorts Fine Arts Collection has approximately 900 works by 200 artists, including modern pieces by Bob Dylan and David Hockney. It was started over 20 years ago by Steve Wynn, former owner of Bellagio and former CEO of Wynn Resorts. Reuters

