Cha-Cha-Cha’s hometown topped lists of hottest dramas and actors in final week of its airing
During its final week of airing, tvNs Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha continued to dominate the charts for Hottest Dramas and Actors!
At the end of its successful run, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha topped Good Data Corporations’ weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz for the fourth week in a row. The company determines the rankings weekly by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or will be airing soon.
In addition to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha now its position as the hottest drama of the week, the star Kim Seon Ho took her place at No.1 on Drama’s Hottest Actors list, while also leading the woman Shin Min Ah went to # 3.
KBS 2TV’s new drama The Kings Affection ranked # 2 on this week’s hottest drama list, while tvNs Yumis cells went to n ° 3. These last star dramas Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun also maintained their respective positions at 7th and 9th places in the ranking of actors.
SBS A woman reached No.4 on the drama list this week, while Darling lee retained his place at No. 2 and his co-star Lee sang yoon rose to No. 5 in the actor rankings.
Finally, the SBS Red sky lover also performed well on both lists in the final week of his run: not only did he place No.5 in the drama chart, but Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung ranked respectively n ° 4 and n ° 8 on the list of actors.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the second week of October are:
- tvNs Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- KBS 2TVs Affection of Kings
- Yumis tvNs cells
- SBS One the Woman
- SBS Red Sky Lovers
- MBC The veil
- JTBCs Reflection of you
- JTBCs lost
- KBS 2 televisions Young woman and gentleman
- tvN Jirisan
Meanwhile, the top 10 Drama Actors who have generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Kim Seon Ho (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
- Honey Lee (Female)
- Shin Min Ah (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
- Ahn Hyo Seop (Red Sky Lovers)
- Lee Sang Yoon (Female)
- Come on Hyun Jung (Reflection of you)
- Kim Go Eun (Yumis Cells)
- Kim Yoo Jung (Red Sky Lovers)
- Ahn Bo Hyun (Yumis Cells)
- Namgoong Min (The veil)
