GBBO judge Paul Hollywood makes lockdown bubble permanent with pub owner Melissa Spalding
- The pair started dating after Summer Monteys-Fullam’s Hollywood split in 2019
- Friends say they’re ‘madly in love’ and recently took a sunny break abroad
- The baker, 55, met Ms Spalding, 37, at the Checkers Inn where he was a regular
Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood lives with his new girlfriend in the country house he bought with his former lover.
Pub owner Melissa Spalding moved into her 18th-century farmhouse after the owners of The Checkers Inn in Smarden, Kent, where she lived, put it up for sale.
Friends say the couple who started dating after Summer Monteys-Fullam’s Hollywood split in August 2019 are madly in love and recently took a sunny break abroad.
Paul and Melissa have spent a lot of time together in confinement, a friend said. They bubbled together and stayed at his house. Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, although that must be a little odd considering that it was bought for the summer.
The 55-year-old baker and TV star met Ms Spalding, 37, at the Checkers Inn where he was a regular.
He met Ms Monteys-Fullam in 2018 at another nearby pub.
Last year, Paul Hollywood officially fired his ex-wife as the director and secretary of his multi-million pound company.
Great British Bake Off star, 54, and ex-partner Alex, 56, have split upin 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019.
Paul is believed to be worth around $ 10million and the latest books from her company showed that she had investments of $ 2.5million.
Exes: The former couple split in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019 (pictured together in January 2015)
Romance past: After separating from his wife, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam (pictured) but is now reportedly dating pub owner Melissa Spalding
