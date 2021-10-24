After the shooting of “Rust”, return on other fatal accidents on the set





Deaths on the set have led to security reforms in the past. This photo, taken on July 23, 1982, shows the crash site where actor Vic Morrow and two children were killed while filming The Twilight Zone in Santa Clarita, California. The accident shook the film industry and led to new safety standards for the use of choppers. (AP Photo / Scott Harms, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) The shooting death of a director of photography on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust is a reminder of the dangers that can exist on film and television sets. As authorities investigate why a crew member handed Baldwin a gun loaded with a live bullet instead of a safe to use, industry leaders will look for ways to avoid similar tragedies. Deaths on the set have led to security reforms in the past. Here are some of the productions that have suffered accidents that have shaken the industry: Twilight Zone: The Movie “ A helicopter crash in 1982 that killed actor Vic Morrow and two child actors on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie rocked the film industry and led to new safety standards for the use of helicopters during filming. Morrow and the children were killed while filming a scene set in Vietnam. The helicopter fell after debris from explosions that occurred during firing rose 100 feet into the air and damaged the aircraft’s rotor. Director John Landis and four others have been acquitted of manslaughter charges in a rare case of prosecutors targeting a film production for deaths on set. Families of killed child actors settled civil lawsuits years later, and federal agencies passed new rules for filming with helicopters. The crow” Actor Brandon Lee died in March 1993 after being shot in the abdomen while filming a scene for The Crow. Money and safety issues, including severe burns suffered by a construction worker, had already plagued production. A makeshift bullet was mistakenly left in a gun from a previous scene and struck Lee in a scene that called for the use of blank cartridges. OSHA fined the production $ 84,000 for the violations found after Lees’ death, but the fine was later reduced to $ 55,000. After Rust’s fatal shooting on Thursday, a Twitter account operated by Shannon, Lee’s sister tweeted: No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period. Midnight rider Camera operator Sarah Jones was run over by a train in February 2014 while filming a Gregg Allman biopic in rural Georgia. The death of Jones, 27, and injuries to other crew members hit by pieces of a metal bed frame that lay on the tracks as part of the production, have highlighted on film set safety. The Midnight Rider film crew weren’t allowed to be on the tracks, but they didn’t expect a train while filming the bed scene. Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the director of the film, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to two years in prison but released after one year and fined $ 74,900 by OSHA. Jones’ parents created a foundation dedicated to improving safety on film and television sets. The cops A sound technician recording a police shootout for the long-running reality TV series Cops was punched and killed in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2014. The death of Bryce Dion, a native of Boston, prompted the US Security Administration and occupational health to recommend additional training and safety. instructions for show crew members, including tips on how to film shoots from further afield. OSHA also recommended removing incentive bonuses that encourage workers to take risks to capture richer stock stories. Dion was the first person killed in the history of Cops, which was established in 1989 and follows U.S. police officers on duty in the line of duty. The show was canceled last year but has was recently relaunched for the Fox Nation streaming service. Should all propeller cannons be rendered unusable?

Untitled military project An early morning helicopter crash in a remote river valley north of Los Angeles killed three people on the set of a reality TV series scheduled for the Discovery Channel. The February 2013 shoot took place on a moonless night and the pilot was not wearing night vision goggles at the time of the accident. Federal investigators later determined that a light used to illuminate an actor’s face in the cockpit was hampering the pilots’ ability to fly. But the National Transportation Safety Board blamed the pilot, who was among those killed, for flying in unsafe conditions. The agency later reversed its ruling that a Federal Aviation Administration inspector had failed to acknowledge the risks involved when he approved the plans for the shoot.

