Navy SEAL Sniper on Hollywood, Alec Baldwin and Gun Safety – Time to be smarter, not harder

Hollywood has a thing for guns and their sensationalism because frankly, like the Kardashians who promote makeup products, it sells.

I am all for the freedom of creation and I understand that the actors act. I can’t lose my mind because at one point they shoot a machine gun in Thunder in the tropics and the next sending letters to the NRA on gun control.

Some of my favorite actors have very different views on politics, guns, and religion than I do, and that’s fine with me. I can separate the two and would rather Hollywood continue to have complete freedom of speech than start calling bullshit about any sort of gun hypocrisy. Think about it for a second before you completely cancel the crop on me. Would we really want Hollywood, as an industry, to get rid of guns? After that ? No sex? No nudity?

As easy as it is to kick Alec Baldwin while he’s down, I’m not going to do it. It was clear to me that he had been abandoned by an incompetent gunsmith and that’s a shame.

Accidentally killing this young mother is something he will live with for the rest of his life and I don’t wish that on most people.

Let’s talk about what we can get out of it rather than suing Baldwin and most of the media for making carefully crafted arguments from a PR agency.

If anyone is in charge here, it’s the gunsmith responsible for gun safety, Hannah Gutierrez (basically a film set security official), who apparently handed her a gun loaded with real bullets. and said it was “clear”.

What degrees does she have? Range Safety Officer School? I suspect not.

The problem is the lack of professional standards regarding the safety of firearms and explosives. You’d be surprised at how many stories I hear from former special ops guys consulting on sets where guns and explosions are a lot like Danny McBride. explosive expert character in Thunder in the tropics. “Let’s tear it up! “

Let’s take a step back and really think about how to fix the problem in question. As my first SEAL mentor, Tom said, “You have a problem, you better be prepared to come up with a solution. “

Wise words.

The system and the lack of professional standards are what we need to look for.

We can publicly hang the Catholic priest for assaulting an innocent child or, like the movie Projector emphasized, we are also attacking the system and the leadership that allows abuse to exist pervasively.

Surely the gunsmith should be held accountable and never work on a set containing firearms again.

The entertainment industry needs to address gun laziness. The film industry should be better informed, especially when it comes to firearms.

Read more : Gun control activist Alec Baldwin kills one, injures another on set

You only need to consult the Military Community and Special Ops and Ranges Safety Guidelines for standards that have been written in blood.

I have been a SEAL, sniper, sniper instructor and range safety officer with a decade of live fire training with millions of live and blank bullets fired and n ‘ve had no incident.

A few years ago, I co-produced a show and managed the live-fire scenarios for National Geographic’s Pirate hunters.

The show involved dynamic shooting scenarios with multiple individuals.

Zero incidents and perfect safety thanks to the strict standards learned as a course safety manager in the SEAL teams.

Now reports are also streaming in as most of the film crews have left the set due to a long list of complaints, the most relevant being the insider reports about the lack of gun safety. fire and several accidental discharges, or what we call SEAL teams. an advertisement.”

Have an AD and you risk having your SEAL pin removed and being sent to the regular navy or demobilized. I have seen this happen several times in my past career, and it sends a clear signal to everyone in the community.

You do not handle firearms while intoxicated.

You don’t clean guns by drinking.

You yourself check everyone’s weapon. Have a friend check yours out, then check it again yourself.

An individual should be responsible for any weapon in their hands. They must personally check the condition of the weapon.

Always give someone a clear, safe weapon that is never loaded with blank bullets or real bullets in the chamber.

This last part is where the gunsmith left Baldwin and the whole crew on the set. If the actor had learned to correctly identify the difference between a blank bullet and a real bullet and had been personally responsible, this accident would have been avoided.

Never mix blanks and balls live on a range and location. Doing so is an accident waiting to happen. This likely contributed to the crash with Baldwin shooting and killing the cinematographer.

I only hope that this terrible incident will convey the importance of safety and standardization when it comes to firearms, and that those responsible will be held accountable. Hopefully the system will change so that we can continue to enjoy the amazing content that the streaming entertainment industry has to offer.