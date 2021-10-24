Hundreds mourn cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as the set investigation continues





“I would have been lucky enough to do another movie with a person like that,” said Lane Looper, a crew member on the “Rust” set where filming took place. “She was a wonderful mother and wife and was just a wonderful soul, and I really hope more people like her exist.”

Filming took place as the crew rehearsed a scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The film’s assistant director, David Halls, handed Baldwin a gun and shouted “cold pistol”, a remark intended to indicate that the gun had no live ammunition, according to an affidavit for a warrant. search for the film set filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by KOAT, CNN subsidiary

According to the affidavit, Baldwin was handed one of three propeller guns installed in a cart by a gunsmith for the film.

Halls did not know there were live ammunition in the weapon, the affidavit said.

When Baldwin fired, a live bullet hit Hutchins, 42, in the chest and injured director Joel Souza, 48, who was nearby, according to the affidavit. Hutchins was pronounced dead in hospital after being airlifted. “There is no reason to have a gun capable of unloading live ammunition on the set,” Steve Wolf, a gun safety expert, told CNN on Saturday. “A propeller pistol is a pistol that has been specially made to shoot blanks, not bullets. In fact, bullets do not fit in a pistol that has been modified properly, only white will fit. “And that’s a guarantee to make sure that the live ammo is not loaded into the guns that are used on the set. So if you don’t use the right type of weapon, you won’t get not the safety benefit that was designed there, “says Wolf. Saturday’s vigil in Albuquerque Civic Plaza was hosted by IATSE Local 600 and IATSE Local 480, sections of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, which represents workers occupying various roles in the entertainment industry. “Our entire alliance mourns this unspeakable loss with family, friends and Rust of Halyna’s team,” the union said in a statement. “Creating a culture of safety requires unwavering vigilance from each of us, day in and day out. “ Local 600 has created a GoFundMe page for the de Hutchins family, and over $ 160,000 had been raised on Sunday morning. Hutchins is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son, according to the page. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing. Ahead of filming, some of the crew quit for safety concerns on set – including gun inspections and unfulfilled Covid-19 protocols, according to the Los Angeles Times and other reports from the media. There were accidental gun discharges on set, report says Three crew members who were on set last weekend told the Los Angeles Times there were two accidental gun discharges before Thursday’s fatal shooting. On October 16, Baldwin’s stunt double inadvertently fired after learning the gun was “cold,” two of the crew, who witnessed the shocks, told the newspaper. The film’s production company told Deadline in a statement that it had not been made aware of any official complaints about the safety of weapons or props on set. “We will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down,” Rust Movie Productions, LLC said in a statement. “The safety of our actors and our team is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company.” CNN has made several attempts to reach Rust Movie Productions for comment, but has not received a response. The gunsmith who prepared the propeller pistol used by Baldwin was identified as Hannah Gutierrez in the search warrant issued following the shooting. Gutierrez had recently completed work on her first project as chief gunsmith, she said in a podcast interview in September. “I was really nervous at first,” Gutierrez said of his work as chief gunsmith on the set of “The Old Way”, with Nicolas Cage. “I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready, but did it, like everything had gone really well,” she said in an interview on the podcast. Voices of the West, dedicated to the Elder. Where is. Her job as a gunsmith ranges from teaching actors how to wear a rifle belt to aiming and shooting, she said. “I think when someone is new and not sure it’s okay. We all start somewhere,” said Wolf, the gun safety expert. “But you are working under someone’s tutelage and you will practice until you have mastery,” he added. The film production community deeply touched by the death of Hutchins Many of the mourners at the vigil for Hutchins were members of the television and film industry. During the vigil, Rebecca Stair, site manager and member of IATSE Local 480, told CNN that she was not a member of the “Rust” team, but knew everyone. on the tray. “My heart has been shaking for days, my phone is ringing with all kinds of friends going through something similar,” Stair told CNN. “My friend who was the transport coordinator had to stay until 11 p.m. to organize the shuttle trips to the house because no one could drive functionally.” Stair became emotional while discussing safety concerns in the industry and broke down in tears, saying “a child should have a mother,” referring to Hutchins’ 9-year-old son. Jolynne Nieto, another member of IATSE Local 480, told CNN that she was hired to work as a hairstylist for “Rust,” but turned down the job for security reasons. One of his main concerns was accommodation for crew members, which were in Albuquerque, 50 miles from the Santa Fe film set, which would add a long commute to an already long working day. “They told me the terms were non-negotiable on the accommodation that was in Albuquerque while it was being shot on a ranch in Santa Fe, and I felt at this point we had to think about safety. “Nieto told CNN. “There were just a few other little issues that I found very funny.” Nieto said Hutchins’ death was “unbearable”. “You don’t expect to quit work and come home – it’s unthinkable, it’s unbearable,” Nieto told CNN. “We need to take gun safety on film sets more seriously.”

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Melissa Alonso, Kaylene Chassie, Sandra Gonzalez and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

