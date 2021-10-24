What didn’t go well? Gun accessories experts on Alec Baldwins’ accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a rusting plateau

The production of the next western Rust tragically ended Thursday afternoon in New Mexico, after actor and producer Alec Baldwin unloaded a prop gun that resulted in the death of the cinematographer.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was reportedly punched in the stomach and airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. according to the deadline. Director Joel Souza, 48, reportedly sustained a shoulder injury but was released from hospital on Friday morning.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Baldwin fired the propeller pistol. It was seen hunched over crying shortly after speaking to investigators.

There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy happened, Baldwin said in a statement Friday morning.

As questions swirl about the circumstances that led to the horrific crash, The Daily Beast spoke with propeller weapon experts who helped explain what could have gone so wrong.

The film production company said the gun contained blank cartridges. However, an email from IATSE Local 44 Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc to members described it as an accidental weapons discharge in which only one live bullet was accidentally fired.

Tobey Bays, a prop and training set artist and sales agent with IATSE Local 44, told the Daily Beast that saying on set that a gun is live doesn’t necessarily mean it there is a live ball, and can mean there is a blank in the chamber.

He further explained that the Hollywood prop masters will only put in the gun the amount of blanks intended to be shot in the scene … They are pretty strict, they will always scream, Gun is hot! before handing it over to the actor.

Bays said the Rust The shoot was on a lower budget and used a local crew that did not include any members of their union. There are only two major gunsmiths in Los Angeles that supply modified propeller weapons for the whole country, he said, and a suitable cartridge would not work in any of those guns.

I don’t know where this pistol could come from, if it came from a private owner and was not suitable for entertainment weapons? said Bays. It’s a possibility, but I have no idea.

That shouldn’t have happened, said another propeller weapon expert, who deals primarily with Western-style weapons. Based on Rust set in the 1880s, he believes, for reasons of authenticity, that they may have filmed with a real firearm, either a vintage revolver or a rifle.

He says it’s likely that Hutchins and Souza could have framed the shot with Baldwin when the crash happened, noting how close they appeared to be. There shouldn’t have been a situation where people are near the muzzle and someone’s hands near the trigger, he said.

It would be mind-boggling for them to be so close, so if they were too close, it’s a major security failure there. If there was a projectile, it was a breach of security.

He pointed out that there is a misconception that propeller guns are not real guns. I would say propeller pistols are fake pistols meant to look like a real pistol, he said. It’s quite a distinction. So I wouldn’t describe it as a prop, it’s a real gun. Blank firearms cannot be modified to fire cartridges and these would rarely be used in a big budget image.

Richard Howell, of Foxtrot Productions, said that ultimately the responsibility for what went wrong lies with the film’s gunsmith, who oversees all of the guns on set. (It is not yet known which gunsmith company was hired for Rust.)

It’s up to this gunsmith company to get the guns ready a day or two before and test them out, make sure everything is fine and the blank cartridges are correct, explained Howell, who is 30 years old. of experience in the film armory. In movies and on TV it’s a very controlled environment, you have to do risk assessments.

Obviously, there was a breakdown somewhere, probably several.

Rob Hunter, a theater firearms instructor with Preferred Arms in Washington DC, agrees. There are multiple layers of security protocols, so if something went wrong, they still protected the people around that gun, he said. So clearly there has been an outage somewhere, probably several, several safeties have probably been overlooked, or protocols have been ignored, I guess.

And just because the propeller gun fires blank doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be safe. White people can cause serious damage and, in most extreme cases, death if shot at close range. Strict protocols are therefore in place to ensure the safety of the actors and the team.

Rule number one, when you do these rehearsals the gun, even if it has blanks, never shoots anyone, the angles are always cheated, Howell says. These angles always look at the viewer as if they are directed towards them, but they are not, they are always aimed. So the actors train, train, train, and then when the gunsmith decides the rehearsal is good and he lets everyone know, then you go on. So his health and safety risk assessments are very, very vetted before they get there, and everyone is aware when there are real guns on the set firing blanks.

We never point that cannon at another actor, even though it’s a blocked barrel weapon, it’s just good training, Hunter added. If you don’t point a gun at another human, it won’t kill them. You’re never supposed to have live ammunition on the set, but just because there aren’t live ammunition does not mean anything can get into a gun barrel and become a projectile. .

It is not known if the gun was fired during a rehearsal or a shoot, but Hunter explained that the gun should never be placed in the actor’s hand until the last minute. possible.

It should be fine with a hand that knows the gun is safe to operate and is loaded [or] unloaded, as the case warrants, he said, When it goes from that hand to the actor’s hand, it should be an unbroken chain of information knowledge. We don’t know, did Alec Baldwin pick up a gun he shouldn’t have picked up and wasn’t he ready to shoot? It’s the producer and is anyone afraid to tell them not to take this?

As the industry waits for responses, tributes have poured in for Hutchins, who was named a rising star in American filmmaker reviewed in 2019. Director James Cullen Bressack mourned the loss of his friend, telling The Daily Beast earlier, I’ll never have blanks on my sets again. She was a wonderful human and an incredibly talented person and it never should have happened.

The family of Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee who died on the set of the film The crow in 1993, after accidentally being shot in the stomach from a blank firing rifle, agreed that the accident should never have happened.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident, they wrote on Twitter. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period.

Tobey Bays said during Lee’s incident a bullet slipped into the pistol and lodged in the barrel.

I immediately thought, is this what happened here? he said on Friday after the Rust incident. I do not know. Maybe it was a real weapon, I don’t know.

Film production company Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement that the cast and crew were absolutely devastated and production had been halted.

Bays, for his part, is shocked that such an event could have happened with all the security measures taken by professional gunsmiths.

I will say the training that we have here is extensive, the licensing, there are the California entertainment licenses for the guns and what’s required to transport guns is quite extensive, he said.

And I know that our prop houses that have guns are regularly checked by the ATF and so it’s taken very seriously. When live shots take place on a set, they get pretty safe. They will put plexiglass in front of the cameras even with blanks you never point a gun at a real person so there is a whole series of protocols Like I said it was a low budget [production]. There may have been a non-union experience on this set.