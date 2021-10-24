Zero by Shah Rukh Khan leaves international VFX artists “speechless” as one says “The effects are so perfect, it hurts my brain”

Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 romantic comedy-drama film, starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf alongside Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and many more, may have failed the box -office, but the effect and packaging are stunning. This movie not only let the Indians down, the international VFX artists on the Corridor Crew Youtube page were also speechless.

In a previous video, while talking about the effects used in Bollywood movies, the trio – Clint, Wren and Sam, talked about the effect used in the SRK movie. While explaining exactly how it was done, they were still baffled by the end result. Read on to find out their reaction.

Seeing a 5 ′ 7 ″ Shah Rukh Khan playing a 4 ′ 8 ″ dwarf in Zero, all three of VFX’s international performers were stuntmen and their first reaction was simply “What? One of the three then explained the film to his colleagues before they could delve into understanding the visual effects that helped make it as natural and believable as possible.

Taking a scene from Zero, in particular, that of Shah Rukh Khan (Bauua Singh) and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Guddu Mukhi) walking down the street holding hands, the three international artists of VFX were blown away by the perfection that allowed to create it looks natural and real. Speaking of which, one of them said, “The effects of this film are so perfect that it hurts my brain.” Before the other adds: “It’s a full movement on camera. As its path to the rear also panoramic to the right.

When the third asked if the shooting of Zero was done like this in The Lord of the Rings, the other replied, “No. It’s pretty easy to do camera movement and have people of normal height. and short people. But they’re holding hands here, that’s what blows me away! That statement let the third of the trio admit, “I’m so confused now.”

Explaining how this particular scene was filmed, the first of three said: So for every shot in this film, which had reduced this actor (Shah Rukh Khan) to 4 ′ 8 ″, they had to shoot five takes for one take. They put everything back together in the post (production). Speaking about one of their early works where they use a five or maybe seven step process to get the final product, this international artist from VFX said: This is a 28 step process to make this guy look like a small person. “

Speaking about the scene mentioned above, he continued, “So the first take they did was just the actors walking together with the floor removed. All of their sets were kind of like legos. So all the floors could be moved and taken out. So he’s pushed in and he’s holding hands. They’re holding hands, they’re both in the game.

Shocked that the grip is actually real and not a post-production job, the artist adds: The next take they make, the actor on the right, making his move with no one in the background, no extras , reaching out without the lead actor. The next take is a clean plate, no extras just the background. They do another take, extras only. In the final take, the lead actor holds an invisible hand. It’s just him, no extras coming down and holding out their hands.

Still bewildered by Shah Rukh Khan’s final product of Zero, one of three international VFX artists states, “He’s not just the one who’s smaller, he’s the one that gets scaled. it’s smaller and thinner… The second adds, “I think they all use the takes in different songs. So it’s like they’re able to merge different parts of each take together. It must be a motion control system, right? To which one of the others added: “Yes. They had a pretty intense technology to shoot this movie. Concluding speaking of Zero’s VFX, one of the three said, “If that was the case, the camera movement they make at the end isn’t that crazy.”

They also noted that the double dwarf body served as a reference for Shah Rukh Khan on how to act. Speaking of another scene in the film, that of him interacting with his family, the artists still don’t know how the team pulled off. Watch the video :

