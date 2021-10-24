NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How To Watch The Hollywood Casino 400 Today Without Cable





After seven races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, eight drivers remain in the race for the championship. Kyle Larson sits atop the playoff standingsahead of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. Four drivers will compete for the title at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. On November 7. The Hollywood Casino 400 is the second of three races in the Round of 8. The race takes place at Kansas Speedway onSunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT)and will be broadcast on NBCSN. Here’s how to watch the race without cables. Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

How to Watch NASCAR Playoffs Without Cable NASCAR races are broadcast on Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. Sunday’s race will air on NBCSN. If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with live TV service. The good news for racing fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC, and NBCSN are available on every streaming service. The catch is that not all services carry all local networks, then check each one out using the links below to make sure they carry Fox and NBC in your area. If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on live broadcast channels by simply attaching a affordable indoor antenna (under $ 30) to almost all televisions. YouTube TV costs $ 65 per month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC, and NBCSN. Insert your postal code on its home page to see what local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review. Hulu with Live TV costs $ 65 per month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC, and NBCSN. Click the “View channels in your region” link on its home page to see which local channels are available in your zip code. Read our review of Hulu with Live TV. All of the above live TV streaming services offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a strong internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our guide to live TV streaming services. Read more:How to watch, stream the NFL in 2021 without cable

