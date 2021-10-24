How the immersive world of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” became focusedExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Stepping into a Wes Anderson movie can feel like you’ve been immersed in another world – a world teeming with pastel colors, crisp lines, beautifully detailed sets, and mesmerizing mustaches. Adam Stockhausen carefully designed several worlds of Wes Anderson. He won an Oscar for his conception of the production with Anna Pinnock of “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, and now he has helped put Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch”, in great detail. Adam Stockhausen is now joining us from Sicily. Thank you very much for being with us.

ADAM STOCKHAUSEN: Of course. Thank you very much for having me. It’s great to be here.

SIMON: What are you trying to do in a Wes Anderson movie that has that – often a lot of them have that signature set design. What are you going for?

STOCKHAUSEN: Well, you know, Wes has an incredibly strong vision for anything movie-related, but definitely for the set design and how the colors work and how everything works. And he developed very complex storyboards – scene by scene by scene, shot by shot by shot – throughout the film. And so, the process that we do is to try to unpack this. And sort of – the way I describe it, is by saying that the process of scripting the movie is a puzzle, and we spend all the time that we’re making the movie trying to solve the puzzle, you know ?

SIMON: Yeah. “French Dispatch” is particularly stylish. First, we have to explain three separate stories that are brought together by the existence of a magazine which, unbelievably enough, is a Sunday supplement for a small town American newspaper. Wes Anderson has – of course, said the film is certainly inspired by The New Yorker and Harold Ross and William Shawn and so many great New York writers. But in this film, of course, there is color. There is black and white. There is entertainment. There is live action – all in multiple frames. How do you put it all together? What made you decide to use which technique to tell which part of the story or evoke a particular feel for that line?

STOCKHAUSEN: You know, we kind of got started knowing, I think, there would be a bit of black and white. But as Wes and Bob Yeoman, the cinematographer, were experimenting with black and white, I think, you know, Wes got really interested in it. And more and more films have become black and white. You know, and then our job is sort of figuring out how to make it work and how to create spaces that work in black and white and in color because sometimes we switch between the two in the same space in the same scene.

SIMON: Yeah. And the animation – when do you decide to deploy that? And of course, we’re talking about a magazine that is – at least the real inspiration is famous for its cartoons and cover illustrations.

STOCKHAUSEN: (Laughs) Yeah. I think miniatures and animation are coming more and more into Wes movies. And, you know, I think he got a hint at the start of some things, that they’re going to go in that direction. And then other things are sort of, as we go, how are we going to fix this? Does it want to be shot live? Do we want to build a miniature for this? Or does it want to become an animation? And then, again, that stuff sometimes develops organically while we’re making the movie.

SIMON: You understand how frustrating it is for us to hear a response that says, oh, it’s happening organically.

SIMON: We’re looking for a treasure map.

STOCKHAUSEN: May 12, we, you know – no – I mean, again, you know, some things are early decisions and some are later decisions. On “Grand Budapest”, for example, we talked for a long time about how to do the ski chase sequence. And for a while, we were talking about practically doing it. And then the idea became something different from the quality of the rest of the movie. And so it was sort of a natural decision, but later to say that it can become a stop-motion sequence. I think in this one, I think Wes knew that earlier. I think early on we were talking about the kidnapping sequence, like being, you know, a cel animation.

SIMON: How do you explain Wes Anderson’s vision?

STOCKHAUSEN: Boy (laughs) I’m trying my best not to (laughs) to be totally honest. He has such a strong visual style. But when I work with him, we don’t talk about him. You know, we’re talking about the characters, the history, and the historical reality of the places we’re trying to describe. And we’re looking at thousands of benchmarks, and we’re talking about movies, and we’re sort of working frame-by-frame toward the ultimate look of the movie. But we never look at it in a holistic way, you know, what’s the overall style of that? – and then go down. It always starts the other way around. It always starts with the little details and goes back up.

SIMON: Yeah. And where do the characters come from in this vision?

STOCKHAUSEN: I’ll say two ways. First, I think that’s the crux of it all in terms of – like, for “The French Dispatch”, for example, these writers, you know, are thinking about who they are and which writer might influence the specific character. And then that gives us a treasure trove of, what did this writer’s workspace look like, for example? And we’re sort of looking at all of these things. But then there is a second way. As the movie is shot, the fact that the characters come in, fill, and consume the space gives it that tremendous life. You know, I mean, it’s just kind of nuts and bolts, plaster and paint until the characters appear. And then it comes to life.

SIMON: And what’s it like to have such finely detailed scenery so carefully arranged and then see human beings walking around in it? I guess it’s a particular satisfaction.

STOCKHAUSEN: It really is. It is an incredible satisfaction. And then there is a second satisfaction that comes when I see the film because I am constantly looking at the pictures. I’m sort of – visually I’m not really that surprised by anything because I’ve watched every frame take place. But I don’t wear headphones and can’t hear microphones. And so when I’m on the set, there is a distance to the performance. But when I finally see the movie, it’s like a tidal wave. And it’s really crazy to have something that you know back and forth, inside and out, and all of a sudden it becomes this magical thing.

SIMON: Adam Stockhausen is the production designer for Wes Anderson’s new film “The French Dispatch” and a few more. Thank you very much for being with us.

STOCKHAUSEN: Thank you very much.

