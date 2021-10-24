Entertainment
Authorities move forward with plans to upgrade US 280 Hollywood Boulevard bridge
Long-awaited and oft-discussed improvements to the bridge that crosses US 280 on Hollywood Boulevard between Homewood and Mountain Brook are progressing, according to officials leading the project.
The project will include a full bridge upgrade, according to a September 20 press release from project organizers, including Homewood City Councilor Jennifer Andress and Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.
The new bridge will be one lane wider on the south side and include a left turn lane for cars entering the eastbound US 280 slip road, the statement said.
There will also be a traffic light for cars exiting US 280 West at Hollywood Boulevard.
Pedestrian access will be protected on the north side of the bridge, which will continue to have no ramp connecting to the highway.
The project was led by the Highway 280 Neighborhood Improvement District Cooperative, which was established in 2018 and includes Jefferson County and the towns of Birmingham, Homewood and Mountain Brook.
The viaduct itself, along with Union Hill Cemetery at the west end of the viaduct and a shopping street to the east, lie within the city limits of Birmingham.
Changes to the bridge are expected to make it safer for pedestrians.
It has always been a great place for people who wanted to walk, who wanted to train for the marathon, Ammons told the Homewood Star in September after the co-op signed a contract for the bridge design work.
Safety has long been a concern on the bridge, and Ammons said there was a chance to make cultivation above the mountainous area even more appealing.
There is an opportunity there, and I would hate if we missed an opportunity, Ammons said.
The project was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
It resumed in January 2021 when the co-op asked the Jefferson County Department of Roads and Transportation, with approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation, to develop a safer, wider bridge with better traffic and protected pedestrian access.
In September 2021, the cooperative approved the hiring of the engineering and construction firm AECOM to develop the construction documents for the project.
Organizers expect to submit bids for the project in August 2022.
Ammons is President of the Hwy 280 Neighborhood Improvement District Co-operative, Andress is Vice President, and Alice Womack, Mountain Brook City Councilor, is Treasurer.
The other members of the body are Mountain Brook City Council President Virginia Smith, Homewood City Council Chairman Peter Wright and Birmingham City Councilors Darrell OQuinn and Valerie Abbott.
The final price for the project is expected to be between $ 1.125 and $ 3 million, Andress said.
Each city contributed money, and several state lawmakers also contributed funds, she said.
In addition, funds were raised for the project from private entities such as Raymond James, Birmingham Track Club, Truitt Insurance, Hollywood Garden Club and Welch Management Group.
The towns of Mountain Brook and Homewood voted in August 2018 to create the cooperation agreement between the county and the three towns involved.
At the time of the vote, Smith said improving pedestrian access will make the area more accessible on foot and certainly connect the communities of Homewood and Mountain Brook, Smith said.
The gateway could allow residents of both communities to go back and forth and shop, but it’s more about connection and closeness, she said.
