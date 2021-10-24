Latest pics of 90s Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni surfacing

Bombay: After ruling Bollywood in the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni one day disappeared at the height of her career.

Her sudden withdrawal from the world of glamor left many people heartbroken as they had never seen or heard of her again. But recent photos of the actress have surfaced on the internet, leaving her fans delighted to catch a glimpse of her.

The actress’ fan pages sourced her photos and shared them on Instagram, leaving the ardent actress in awe of her flawless beauty.

The actress, who is said to have married drug lord Vicky Goswami, had previously been scanned by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) when Vicky was arrested by the law enforcement agency in 2016 She has also been identified as wanted by the DEA. .

The case concerned a drug seizure of 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine by police in Thane. The substance was said to be worth Rs 2,000 crore on the international market. The police investigation revealed that the substance seized was to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

However, she approached the Bombay High Court in 2019 to quash the case against her. In her plea, she mentioned that the police had no solid basis for citing her involvement in drug trafficking and that she was appointed simply because she had a cordial relationship with co-accused Vicky Goswami.

She also asked the court to unfreeze her bank accounts and FDs and seal two of her apartments at Andheri in Mumbai, a plea that was later dismissed by the court earlier this year.

(IANS)