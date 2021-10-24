Dave Halls: “Rust” deputy director has been the subject of complaints dating back to 2019





Complaints against Deputy Director Dave Halls include a disregard for safety protocols for the use of weapons and pyrotechnics, blocked firefighter lanes and exits, and cases of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Halls was identified in court documents as the assistant director who handed actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun, which, when fired, hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a bullet real. Cutchins was later pronounced dead in a New Mexico hospital.

Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 accessory maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement to CNN that while working on Hulu’s “Into the Dark” anthology series in February and May 2019, Halls neglected to organize safety meetings and systematically did not announce the presence of a firearm on the set to the crew, as is the protocol.

“The only reason the crew were made aware of the presence of a weapon was because the assistant prop master asked Dave to recognize and report the situation every day,” Goll’s statement said. She adds that the prop master “would announce every day when a firearm would be required in front of the camera, the disposition of that weapon – whether it was a rubber / plastic replica, a no-shot option. or a “cold” feature, but unloaded option, allowing anyone to inspect said weapon before bringing it into play and presenting it to talent. (…) The Prop Master frequently berated Dave for rejecting talent without returning props, gun included, or failing to make safety announcements. “ Goll’s statement also describes a case where a licensed pyrotechnician had a medical emergency on set and Halls asked him to continue filming. “I told him that they were free to film whatever they wanted, but that there would be no fire or sparks, etc., until the doctor, the security official fire and all my teammates are safely back on the set, ”Goll explains. Halls did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on Saturday night on Goll’s allegations against him. A team member who also worked in productions but asked not to be named for fear of reprisal corroborated Goll’s accounts, saying that when Halls held safety meetings they were short and he was dismissive, claiming that the guns used would be the same as the production still uses and wondering why they should hold the meetings in the first place. The crew member also said Halls complained that he “cleared” a firearm (inspected by a licensed professional on set, such as a gunsmith) for a scene where an actress was pointing the gun at his own head and pulled the trigger. Goll and the other crew member told CNN of another case where Halls insisted on continuing to film on location as a storm hit, where electric lights hit mud, wires were exposed to rain and team members feared for their safety. Regarding the sexual misconduct allegations, Goll said she did not file a complaint, but said that “on the first day of my return to the show, another member of the team told me to” be careful “to Dave, saying he was too physically familiar with the crew, despite many rebuffs and complaints about unwanted and unnecessary contact. Nothing too extreme, but crew members of all genders and all of the arrangements were made uncomfortable by Dave’s contact on the back, waist, shoulders, etc. Goll said at the time that she called a production safety line and complained internally to executive producers at Blumhouse Productions in person. She also said she told the Directors Guild of America (DGA) about dangerous people. “To my knowledge, nothing was done after my complaints,” read his statement. CNN is reaching out to Blumhouse Productions and the DGA for comment.

